The Jets will be without three key pieces against the Patriots in Week 7, as Tevin Coleman, Tyler Kroft are inactive for New York’s trip to New England. Coleman injured his hamstring in practice on Friday, while Mosley has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the end of the Jets’ Week 5 loss to the Falcons. Kroft was ruled out with a back injury earlier in the week and has not played since Week 4.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO