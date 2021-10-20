CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Portable buildings for your next hunting shack, cabin, shed

By FRANK ZUFALL Staff Reporter
APG of Wisconsin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone told Dennis Dirks, authorized Premier Portable Building dealer with a location on Highway 63 on the south end of Hayward, that he...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelexperta.com

6 Things You Have To Bring With You On Your Next Hunting Trip

In order to ensure a successful hunting trip, you need the right equipment. Hunting requires being prepared for all scenarios. You never know what could happen on your next hunt and it’s best to be ready for anything that might come your way. Here are 6 things that you always bring with you when going out on a hunting trip.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Portable Steel Cabins

The Polish-based design practice Wiercinski Studio has developed a portable cabin made from steel shipping containers. Designed for remote living, this project was developed in response to the shift in attitudes towards rural living caused by the pandemic. The cabin is designed with flexibility and portability in mind. It is...
HOME & GARDEN
designboom.com

portable shipping container cabin can adapt to any forested area in poland

Shipping containers transformed into a portable cabin. multidisciplinary practice wiercinski-studio has designed a portable cabin made from two steel shipping containers. the structure is formed to serve as a remote living environment and integrated workspace, which responds and adapts to the post-pandemic context we’re currently experiencing. right now, the cabin is situated within the community garden next to the szelagowski park in poznan, poland, but is intended to relocate anywhere in the forest, and ultimately stand on the water in the future.
CARS
Only In Indiana

Enjoy Your Own Private Lake When You Spend The Night In This Quaint Indiana Cabin

Imagine this: you wake up, and it’s quiet. Very quiet; in fact, all you can hear is the sounds of birds singing outdoors. You get up, stretch, and look outside. There’s a lake there, spanning several acres — but there’s nobody on the lake. The reason is simple: it’s a private lake, and it’s all […] The post Enjoy Your Own Private Lake When You Spend The Night In This Quaint Indiana Cabin appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portable Building#South End#Shack#Sheds
Apartment Therapy

5 Airbnb Cabins That Are Perfect for Your Next Winter Getaway

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Winter is approaching, which means holiday shopping, family gatherings, and end of year deadlines are already baked into your schedule for the next three months (or soon will be!). But have you considered how you might treat yourself as a reward for juggling all your end-of-year responsibilities? If you can swing it, I seriously recommend going off the grid for a woodsy winter retreat. Whether you’re looking for a quintessential snowy getaway complete with hot chocolate sipping, or prefer to escape the cold to give your winter jacket a rest, these five Airbnb cabins are great to book when you need a little winter respite.
LIFESTYLE
APG of Wisconsin

Settling in with the old shed

As October wanes I’m leaning my back on the south side of the old shed where autumn’s afternoon sunshine slants across my face. The sun paints my shadow on the weathered red boards behind me. I tug my cap lower to shield my eyes. I will stay awhile to hear nature’s satisfied sighs at the end of the harvest.
ECONOMY
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

You Can Ghost Hunt in Over 60 Haunted Buildings at this State Park

There are plenty of wholesome state parks out there for fans of scenic drives, fresh-air hikes, and a general sense of serenity that can only be found in Mother Nature’s warm embrace. But if you’re an absolute maniac who wants less to do with the Great Outdoors and more to do with Ghost Adventures, Bannack State Park is what you’re looking for.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

The Best Kitchen Countertops for Your Home, According to Design Pros

The world of kitchen countertop materials can be a baffling one. There’s just so much to consider—from the type of look you want for your space to the material that’s going to function best for your home, family, or cooking style. Countertop selection is also uniquely individual—while there are trends that come and go, ultimately selections must be tailored to the designer, client, or homeowner choosing them. “Many materials come with a long list of upkeep demands, while others are extremely resilient,” says Remodelista’s Christine Chang Hanway. “Be realistic about how much effort you’re willing to put into the care of your countertops.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
outdoorchannelplus.com

Training Your Gun Dog for Waterfowl Hunting

Waterfowl hunting requires a certain skillset out of our gun dogs; here are three tasks to master before hitting the duck blind. In some ways, training an upland dog and a waterfowl dog is pretty similar. After all, without a rock-solid foundation of obedience, neither is going to be all that much fun in the field or on the water. There are many skills that transcend hunting styles, locations and ultimately, desired quarry.
ANIMALS
themanual.com

The 11 Best Living Room Furniture Pieces To Buy for Your Home

Some of the best furniture sets are the pieces that will fit your personality and style and are made of quality materials. It used to be that furniture needed to match, that you had to purchase living room sets and you were supposed to be happy with that. Sure, you can still find furniture sets, but do you need to have everything match? No, you don’t.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
HOME & GARDEN
Wake Up Wyoming

LOOK: This Wyoming Hunting Cabin And Property Is The Perfect Size

Just like the Baby Bear's bed in "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" this Wyoming hunting cabin is the perfect size. Not too big, not too small...but just right. Obviously, there are some people that will argue with me, so maybe I need to say that IN MY OPINION, this hunting cabin is the perfect size, and I'll even say that's it has a practically perfect location too.
WYOMING STATE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Blah Bedroom Breaks Free of Beige with a Fresh Tropical-Inspired Redo

Moving to a new place is expensive, especially when you’re buying that new place. After spending that much money, it’s common for aesthetic projects to take a backseat for a while. Sidrah Hammad (@thepoorsophisticate) can relate — after she bought her first home three years ago, “we had no budget to decorate,” she says. So a plain mattress on the floor was her bed for that time. “I would simply change bedding to make myself happy,” she says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

Keep Your Home Warm Throughout the Cold-Weather Season with These Portable Heaters

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The autumn and winter seasons bring everything from fall foliage to snowy weather. As these changes happen outside, the temperatures inside your home will fall, too, and while adjusting your thermostat is the most common way to warm your home, you may find that some rooms are still uncomfortably chilly even with the heat on. Factors like the age of your home, the type of heating you have, drafts, and more can all impact how well your space is heated. Before the outdoor conditions turn frigid, it could be worth investing in a portable heater. These tools come in different shapes and sizes, including tower and classic small circulation models, and can be used to temporarily heat a space or supplement your home's HVAC system in especially cool rooms. They even have different functions beyond heating, like purifying. Most models also keep safety in mind and feature tip-over protection. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorites so you can warm up your home in a snap.
ELECTRONICS
urbnlivn.com

Build your dream ski cabin at Snoqualmie Pass

There are not many vacant lots left up at Snoqualmie Pass which is a reason to jump at this nearly 5,000 square foot lot close to Hyak that hit the market. Plus it is super close to the Hyak Base. Great chance to build your dream ski cabin! Plus thanks to the hard work of Evolution Projects, Snoqualmie Pass is really developing into a thriving community.
REAL ESTATE
Family Handyman

How To Keep Pipes From Freezing At Your Cabin

In climates with winter temperatures that frequently dip below freezing, the risks associated with frozen pipes are plentiful. That’s why it’s advisable to winterize your home’s plumbing each year, before the first cold snap hits. If you miss your opportunity, a frozen pipe may be just a cold windy night...
HOME & GARDEN
carolinasportsman.com

Nocturnal-proof your deer hunt

Seasoned hunters know that big bucks aren’t dumb. They got big and old for a reason. And one of their best tactics — and most frustrating for hunters — is to go nocturnal. When big deer find themselves feeling uncomfortable or nervous during daylight, they’ll sleep all day and pose for your trail cameras all night.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy