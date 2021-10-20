Ravens battle upstart Bengals for AFC North supremacy
First place in the AFC North will be on the line when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Those stakes might be hard to believe considering the results of their past three meetings, all Baltimore blowout wins: 38-3, 27-3, 49-13. In fact, the Ravens are 5-0 against Cincinnati...
Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT 24 BENCHED The Houston Texans saw enough out of third-year offensive guard Max Scharping...
The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the craziest streaks in the National Football League that no one was really talking about. Unfortunately, it came to an end on Sunday afternoon. Heading into Sunday afternoon’s game, the Bengals had won 11 straight coin tosses. The chances of that happening are about...
Monday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox apologizes to the Bengals and Ja'Marr Chase for being so critical towards them for not drafting OT Penei Sewell, because Chase is a stud and Cincinnati is possibly the biggest surprise in the NFL this season.
Joe Burrow has made great strides in his second NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals are a legitimate playoff contender because of it. There are some people who believe the Bengals being 5-2 and atop the AFC is a fluke, but Rex Ryan certainly is not one of them. Ryan...
The Baltimore Ravens have shuffled through plenty of offensive line combinations so far during the 2021 season. They’ve seen injuries to multiple key pieces on their line, including Ronnie Stanley, Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland and more. All things considered, the unit has played well, with many new faces stepping up.
It's been a wildly inconsistent year for top-12 finishes for running backs and wide receivers, while the tight end landscape has been even more volatile. Now more than ever, it's important to scour league waiver wires to look for potential Flex options. At the very least, building enough roster depth entering the second half of the fantasy season is pivotal to earning a few wins and competing for the fantasy postseason. As we saw in a condensed slate that was missing several talented teams and players, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond finished as the WR12 in full-PPR leagues, while Calvin Ridley scored a touchdown and still finished as just the WR29. As always, this goes to show that the combination of the opponent, game script, and playcalling vastly outweighs talent and past performances.
The Baltimore Ravens currently sit at 5-1 through six weeks of the 2021 season. They’ve overcome plenty of injuries on their way to currently being the top spot in the AFC, finding quality production from not only their stars, but also from outside additions that they’ve made along the way.
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their second game of the 2021 seaaon on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, and they were one of two AFC North teams to win in Week 5. On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers 25-22 at home. In the loss, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 26 of his 38 total pass attempts for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times on Sunday by the Packers defense.
The Browns and Bengals both lose, while the Ravens take sole possession of first place and Steelers also win. The Cleveland Browns loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, 47-42, was doubly painful as Cleveland lost their share of first place in the AFC North. The Browns and Bengals both lost, falling to 3-2, and find themselves looking up at the victorious Baltimore Ravens, who won in overtime versus the Indianapolis Colts, 31 to 25, as the Colts blew a 16 point lead.
Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic believes CB Tre Flowers adds versatility to the secondary. “We liked him as a safety when he was coming out,” said Radicevic, via Bengals.com. “He can probably play multiple roles on defense. He’s a tall, long corner that has played in a lot of big games and won a lot of big games in Seattle. Given the situation we’re in with Trae getting hurt, we obviously think it’s a move that helps us.”
In Week 7 of the NFL season, many of the league’s top teams flex their muscles against struggling opponents. The Arizona Cardinals remained undefeated, coasting to a 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers smothered the Chicago Bears 38-3, and the Green Bay Packers pulled away from the Washington Football […]
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Sunday, the Ravens won their fifth game in a row, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6. The win improved their record to 5-1, and after Buffalo fell to Tennessee Monday night, the Ravens stood alone. They had the best record in the AFC. It's a fun...
The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their AFC North opener Sunday in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (5-1) are favored by 6 ½ points after a 34-6 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers, their fifth straight victory. The Bengals (4-2) are also coming off their biggest win of the season, a 34-11 blowout of the winless Lions in ...
