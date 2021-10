After their first win of the season, the Houston Rockets begin what appears (on paper, at least) to be their toughest stretch of schedule for the entire season. Houston plays six of their next eight games on the road (so after tonight, six of seven), and all eight of those games come against teams that have expectations of contending. Yes, you can snicker at the Los Angeles Lakers all you want, or remind me that the Dallas Mavericks looked as bad against the Atlanta Hawks as the OKC Thunder did against the Rockets.

