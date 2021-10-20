Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Oct. 18-24, 2021

This week, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in solving a homicide that occurred in the city of Richmond.

On Sept. 21, at approximately 8 a.m., the Richmond Police Department responded to the 800 block of Lodge Street for reports of a person down. Once on scene, officers located 63-year-old Kenneth Dunn laying in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives have received information about this case but would like to speak with anyone who may have more.

If you have information about this or any unsolved crime or fugitive wanted in the city of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, Charles City, New Kent, Goochland or Caroline counties, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App. The app is available for download to your mobile device.

Both methods are anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward up to $1000. Like Crime Stoppers on Facebook and follow the organization on Twitter to stay up to date.