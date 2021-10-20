CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Oct. 18-24, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09scuI_0cXfOGcb00

This week, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in solving a homicide that occurred in the city of Richmond.

On Sept. 21, at approximately 8 a.m., the Richmond Police Department responded to the 800 block of Lodge Street for reports of a person down. Once on scene, officers located 63-year-old Kenneth Dunn laying in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives have received information about this case but would like to speak with anyone who may have more.

If you have information about this or any unsolved crime or fugitive wanted in the city of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, Charles City, New Kent, Goochland or Caroline counties, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App. The app is available for download to your mobile device.

Both methods are anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward up to $1000. Like Crime Stoppers on Facebook and follow the organization on Twitter to stay up to date.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Oct. 22, 2021

Henrico is well-positioned to avoid pandemic-related fallout, according to a new report; National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is tomorrow; a PGA TOUR Champions event begins in Henrico today; Henrico’s public safety agencies are planning a job fair; check out our ongoing “Faces of Henrico” feature; your chance to win two free tickets to the Richmond Home Show!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

KKK flyers distributed in Fairfield, Varina districts

Henrico County officials are denouncing flyers found Oct. 15-17 in the Fairfield and Varina districts purportedly from the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. Henrico Police received reports of suspicious packages in the two districts containing the flyers, and they have increased their patrols in and around the communities in which the flyers were distributed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Goochland, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Henrico Citizen

Pedestrian struck and killed in Glen Allen hit-and-run

A 27-year-old man died Saturday night after apparently being struck by a vehicle on Nuckols Road in Glen Allen. At about 10:44 p.m., a Henrico Police officer was driving east on Nuckols near its intersection with Hickory Park Drive when he found the man, later identified as DeShawn S. Johnson, lying in the road and a female by his side.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive
Henrico Citizen

Henrico public safety agencies to host job fair Nov. 6

Henrico County’s public safety agencies will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Henrico County Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road. The event is free and open to the public and will highlight current and upcoming opportunities available with the Division of Fire, Police division, Animal Protection Unit, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Communications Center.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

24-year-old Henrico man arrested after shooting roommate

A 24-year-old Henrico man is under arrest after allegedly shooting his roommate in their West End home Monday morning. The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the home along Milhaven Court. A preliminary investigation by police found that the two men lived together and had an argument just before the shooting. A third person inside the home was not harmed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Henrico Citizen

Juvenile faces online extortion charge in Henrico

A juvenile male is under arrest in Henrico County, charged for his role in an alleged online extortion campaign that involved local underage girls. Police made the arrest Oct. 15. The suspect’s alleged involvement in the attempted extortion effort took place in November and December 2020. Through the course of...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy