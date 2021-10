The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The EUR/JPY has moved lower in early trading today as the specter of announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank cast shadows. While this may cause short-term nervousness among speculators, unless there is a major surprise from either central bank, this may turn out to be a non-event. The current price ratio of the EUR/JPY is near the 131.650 area and trading remains rather intriguing for speculators who may believe the Forex pair has been slightly oversold in recent trading.

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO