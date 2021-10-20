Wilkinson named Wake Forest’s best CIT police officer of the year

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Walker police officers will gather to remember and honor the life and legacy of Officer Trevor Slot, who killed in the line of duty 10 years ago. The memorial ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Walker Police and Fire Memorial in the Walker City Central Park, closest to the corner of Wilson NE and Remembrance NW roads. Parking can be in the City Central park near the Soccer Fields and then using the bike path past the Kenowa Bus parking, leading directly to the Police and Fire Memorial.

WALKER, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO