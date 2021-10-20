Gov. Jared Polis plans to vote for property tax measure opposed by other Democrats

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says the high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases is another reason to get your flu shot now. Polis joined other lawmakers on Monday in getting the flu shot at the state capitol. (credit: CBS) “With 1,000 COVID patients in our hospitals, we are in a situation where we simply can’t afford as a state to have our normal flu numbers. We’ve got to beat this thing,” Polis said. Flu shot ✅ Today I rolled up my sleeve to get my flu shot. Getting the flu vaccine is free, quick and easy and is a crucial tool to significantly reduce your odds of getting the flu and protecting our hospital capacity. Find a flu shot location: https://t.co/yDxQuKiSEO pic.twitter.com/107oUSs2g7 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) October 18, 2021 Polis says the flu shot is one way to help keep hospitals from filling up. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has more information about how to get a flu shot.

