CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Gov. Jared Polis plans to vote for property tax measure opposed by other Democrats

By Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun
the-journal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jared Polis will vote for Proposition 120, the ballot measure that gives other Democrats pause because it would slash property tax assessment rates for multifamily residential properties and lodging properties. Polis, who stated his position Monday when asked by The Colorado Sun, didn’t elaborate on why he is...

www.the-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Senate Democrats unveil a plan for a new tax on billionaires

After weeks of negotiating and actually cutting the overall size of the bill by at least a trillion dollars, Senate Democrats say they have a plan to pay for President Biden's social spending agenda. This morning, Democrats released that plan for new taxes on the super-rich. Here's Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs pushes for federal voting legislation to protect workers, voters

WASHINGTON – It’s been almost a year since the 2020 elections, but Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told a Senate panel Tuesday that it’s not over for her staff, who have been subject to “near constant harassment” from election deniers. Hobbs was one of several election officials who shared stories of harassment, death threats […] The post Katie Hobbs pushes for federal voting legislation to protect workers, voters appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Chris Hansen
Person
Slash
kiwaradio.com

Democrats: Plan 2 Is Fair, Republicans Should Vote For It

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Democrats are calling on Republicans in the legislature to approve the second plan to establish new boundaries for congressional districts as well as districts for Iowa House and Senate seats. The redistricting plan was produced by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency and state law does...
DES MOINES, IA
Gazette

Gov. Jared Polis draws heat over comments on renaming Clear Creek County mountain

Gov. Jared Polis took strong criticism over comments Thursday on the renaming of Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board recommended in September the governor approve the renaming of Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County to Mestaa’ėhehe (pronounced mess-ta-HAY) Mountain. The name is in honor of the wife of William Bent, also known as “Owl Woman,” a Southern Cheyenne leader. According to the proposal submitted by proponent Teanna Limpy, the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, Owl Woman "helped negotiate trade between the many groups who traded at Bent's Fort, and helped maintain good relations between the white people and the Native people. As the eldest daughter of the powerful Cheyenne leader White Thunder, Mestaa’ėhehe worked as a translator and important bridge between the indigenous tribes and the newcomers, in an era before the military-ordered massacres and removals."
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Commercial Property#Legislature#The Colorado Sun#Senate
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Receives Flu Shot, Urges Others To Keep Hospitals From Filling Up

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says the high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases is another reason to get your flu shot now. Polis joined other lawmakers on Monday in getting the flu shot at the state capitol. (credit: CBS) “With 1,000 COVID patients in our hospitals, we are in a situation where we simply can’t afford as a state to have our normal flu numbers. We’ve got to beat this thing,” Polis said. Flu shot ✅ Today I rolled up my sleeve to get my flu shot. Getting the flu vaccine is free, quick and easy and is a crucial tool to significantly reduce your odds of getting the flu and protecting our hospital capacity. Find a flu shot location: https://t.co/yDxQuKiSEO pic.twitter.com/107oUSs2g7 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) October 18, 2021 Polis says the flu shot is one way to help keep hospitals from filling up. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has more information about how to get a flu shot.
DENVER, CO
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Plan Senate Vote Next Week On Revised Voting Rights Bill

Senate Democrats are planning a test vote on their revamped voting rights legislation next week, setting up a clash over the future of the filibuster. In a letter sent Thursday to his colleagues, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he plans to bring up the Freedom to Vote Act for a vote on Wednesday. The legislation was crafted in part by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who opposed a previous, broader version of the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

A Democrat just suggested voter fraud -- and no one called him on it

(CNN) — At a rally over the weekend, former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe did something his party has repeatedly bashed Donald Trump and Republicans for doing: He suggested a past election had been unfairly decided because of ballot shenanigans. With 2018 Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams by his side,...
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

On taxes, the Democrats’ plan looks a lot like the Trump plan

In June 2020, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed a gathering of his party’s wealthy donors. “I’m going to get rid of the bulk of Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut,” he told them, knowing this was not necessarily welcome news to such an audience. The 2017 tax law, Donald Trump’s signature domestic policy, gave disproportionate benefits to corporations and high-income households. Biden promised to raise an estimated $4 trillion over 10 years by boosting the same business and individual tax rates Trump and a Republican Congress had slashed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Praises FDA Panel Recommendation Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis applauded a U.S. FDA advisory panel for recommendation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children ages 5-11. While the move is a step toward full authorization, it is not the final word. (credit: CBS) “Like other Colorado kids, our children know the vaccine can protect them and we support them in their pursuit of protection. I urge the full FDA and CDC to act quickly on the advisory panel’s recommendation and approve the other safe and effective COVID vaccines for our country’s children and end this pandemic,” Polis said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Of all members of the FDA committee, 17 voted in favor and one abstained, CBS News reports. The FDA is also reviewing a request from drugmaker Merck to approve a pill to treat COVID-19. One Colorado doctor explains why it’s better to get the vaccine than the pill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Tax the rich' plans at risk as Democrats' talks drag on

Major parts of the Democrats' plan to tax the rich are in jeopardy of falling out of their sweeping proposal to expand the nation's social safety net as negotiations continue. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' longstanding push to make wealthy Americans -- and corporations -- "pay their fair share" may run aground amid opposition from moderate Democrats, particularly Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
CONGRESS & COURTS
finance-commerce.com

Democrats scale back tax crackdown plan

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday, bowing to an aggressive lobbying campaign by the banking industry and pushback from Republicans, scaled back a Biden administration plan for the Internal Revenue Service to try to crack down on tax cheats. The new proposal, which would help pay for the expansive social...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy