Gov. Jared Polis plans to vote for property tax measure opposed by other Democrats

Gov. Jared Polis took strong criticism over comments Thursday on the renaming of Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board recommended in September the governor approve the renaming of Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County to Mestaa’ėhehe (pronounced mess-ta-HAY) Mountain. The name is in honor of the wife of William Bent, also known as “Owl Woman,” a Southern Cheyenne leader. According to the proposal submitted by proponent Teanna Limpy, the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, Owl Woman "helped negotiate trade between the many groups who traded at Bent's Fort, and helped maintain good relations between the white people and the Native people. As the eldest daughter of the powerful Cheyenne leader White Thunder, Mestaa’ėhehe worked as a translator and important bridge between the indigenous tribes and the newcomers, in an era before the military-ordered massacres and removals."
