Regarding the letter of Oct. 7, submitted by one Dona Becker to the Powell Tribune: I do not know her, but I sure do know what a “Big Lie” is! I have attended meetings as a precinct committee member and have never seen such drivel as she espouses. I don’t know how our Chairman Martin Kimmet handles folks like her or Troy Bray — but he tries to be overly kind and generous. At times he will ask me to speak on a subject; I do so. I always address the chair and have never “interrupted” or spoken over five minutes on any issue.

PARK COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO