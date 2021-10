POINT PLEASANT — Students at Point Pleasant Junior-Senior High School have been celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of activities. The week began with students decorating the school hallways. Dress-up days are being held each day and include get up and go, character, western, generations and spirit. Lunchtime games and a powderpuff football game were also on tap. On Thursday, students will “Block the Doors” with food items that will then be donated to a local charity.

POINT PLEASANT, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO