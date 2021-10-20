CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ray Ganim (R), Zoning Board of Appeals

By Easton RTC
eastoncourier.news
 8 days ago

Having lived in Easton most of my life, I am running for reelection to the Zoning Board of Appeals because I care about...

eastoncourier.news

Comments / 0

Related
eastoncourier.news

Victor George (R), Zoning Board of Appeals

Victor George, a 62 year resident of Easton, is seeking his seveth term on the Zoning Board of Appeals. An Easton native, he was a member of Joel Barlow High School’s first graduating class in 1961. Victor received an accounting degrees from both Champlain College and the University of Bridgeport and pursued graduate studies at the University of Vermont and the University of Bridgeport.
POLITICS
mcleancountytimes.com

City of Fairbury Zoning Board of Appeals met July 19

City of Fairbury Zoning Board of Appeals met July 19. A public meeting of the Fairbury Zoning Board of Appeals was held at the City Hall in Fairbury, Illinois at 6 PM pursuant to a notice published in the Daily Leader. Present: Zoning Board Chairman Gerry Vance, Zoning Board members...
FAIRBURY, IL
chestertownship.org

Zoning Board of Adjustment

Alex Malinovskis, Vice Chair (Term Expiration: 12/31/2024) Robert Pigott (Term Expiration: 12/31/2021) Anthony Pajunas (Term Expiration: 12/31/2024) David White (Term Expiration: 12/31/2023) Mark Fantin (Term Expiration: 12/31/2023) David O’Connell (Term Expiration: 12/31/2023) Jack Kitson, Alt. #1 (Term Expiration: 12/31/2022) Mike Relton, Alt. #2 (Term Expiration: 12/31/2021) Pete Chandler, Alt. #3...
CHESTER, NJ
cambridgema.gov

Board of Zoning Appeal Continued Cases Agenda

The Board of Zoning Appeal will hold a Virtual Public Meeting, THURSDAY – OCTOBER 21, 2021. Members of the public can participate or view the meeting remotely using the Zoom Webinar link:. Or join by phone: Dial +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 - Webinar ID: 85702655517.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Our Town#Easton#A Zoning Board Of Appeals#Board
Wicked Local

Carver Zoning Board denies Save the Pine Barrens appeal

CARVER – Earth removal operations at six disputed sites in Carver may continue after Tuesday night’s ruling by the Zoning Board of Appeals went against Save the Pine Barrens. Save the Pine Barrens and A.D. Makepeace both asked that the Zoning Board issue a ruling without further day having been...
CARVER, MA
cityofmiltonga.us

Board of Zoning Appeals to hear 3 variance requests from property owners

Milton’s Board of Zoning Appeals is set to meet Tuesday evening to hear three variance requests for properties around the city. The October 19 meeting will start at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In addition to attending in person, people should be able to watch it live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZNyUo3jzLI&list=PLpkXg669ndraS4Kii4znC0Qq4u-WvGzxZ&index=5.
MILTON, GA
Martinsville Reporter-Times

Mooresville Board of Zoning Appeals approves sign variance

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Board of Zoning Appeals approved two variances for signage during its Thursday meeting. Board members unanimously approved a developer's request to place a temporary sign at the site of a future housing development known as Grand Oaks. Vaccine tracker: 44% of Morgan County residents people fully...
MOORESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
seiu73.org

Emergency Rental Assistance Information

IF YOU’RE A RENTER HAVING TROUBLE PAYING YOUR RENT, UTILITIES, OR OTHER HOUSING COSTS – HELP MAY BE AVAILABLE!. Millions of renters are struggling to make monthly payments, face rental debt or are in jeopardy of losing housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.1 As eviction moratoriums are being lifted across the country, state and local programs are taking applications from renters to distribute money from the Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program in their own communities. ERA programs were created to help renters cover their housing-related costs and remain housed during the pandemic. These programs have distributed more than 1.4 million payments to households, totaling more than $7.7 billion to support the housing stability of vulnerable renters.2.
HOUSE RENT
Times Union

Newburgh becomes first mid-Hudson municipality to pass 'good cause eviction' law

After a lengthy public hearing Monday night, the Newburgh City Council adopted a local law that restricts evictions in certain housing situations. The law passed by a vote of 6-0 with one abstention, making Newburgh the first Mid Hudson Valley municipality, and third in the state, to pass this kind of legislation that other governments have hesitated to put in place.
NEWBURGH, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Supreme Court: Pittsburgh didn't have authority to pass housing voucher anti-discrimination ordinance

The state Supreme Court on Thursday agreed with a lower court that the city of Pittsburgh didn’t have the authority in 2015 to pass an ordinance barring landlords from discriminating against tenants who used federally subsidized housing vouchers. City Council passed the ordinance to protect those with “Section 8” housing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therealdeal.com

Newburgh jumps on good cause eviction train

The slow drip of New York municipalities approving good cause eviction laws continued this week, as Newburgh joined the small but growing list of towns passing the tenant protection legislation. Newburgh passed good cause eviction measures on Monday, City & State reported. The upstate city followed in the footsteps of...
NEWBURGH, NY
eastoncourier.news

Krista Kot (R), Tax Collector Bio

Hello, my name is Krista Kot, and I am running for reelection as Easton Tax Collector, a position I’ve held for the past five years. Before being elected to this office, I held other positions in Town Hall, so I’m familiar with a lot of the workings of town government.
POLITICS
eastoncourier.news

Letter: Support the Proven Bindelglass-Lessler Ticket for Board of Selectmen

David Bindelglass and Bob Lessler are delivering results for Easton:. -Protecting the South Park property from development forever. -Passing a Land Use Ordinance, giving citizens significant power in land-use decisions. -Modernizing the Ethics Ordinance, keeping town leaders accountable. -Steadily leading the town through the pandemic while keeping the Senior Center...
POLITICS
eastoncourier.news

Letter: Connecticut Zoning Bill Election Issue

There are many important issues in this election, but I believe the most important has received little attention. The Connecticut Legislature passed Substitute House Bill No,. 6107, Public Act No. 21, AN ACT CONCERNING THE ZONING ENABLING ACT, ACCESSORY APARTMENTS, TRAINING FOR CERTAIN LAND USE OFFICIALS, MUNICIPAL AFFORDABLE HOUSING PLANS, AND A COMMISSION ON CONNECTICUT’S DEVELOPMENT AND FUTURE.
CONNECTICUT STATE
eastoncourier.news

Adam Bonoff (R), Board of Assessment Appeals

Adam is running for a third term, having served as chairman for the past four years. Professionally, he spent most of his career in financial sales. For the last 18 years he has managed his personal real estate investments in other Connecticut towns and cities full-time. He previously was an...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy