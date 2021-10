Asked the Senate Commission investigating the administration of the Brazilian government during the epidemics To the Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s Office this Tuesday President Jair Bolsanaro’s accounts should be disabled on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram Until the new announcement. The situation is similar to what happened in the United States with former President Donald Trump, another denier of the epidemic. The request will be sent to Attorney General Augusto Aras and Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who will interrogate Bolzano in a megacarus over fake news.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO