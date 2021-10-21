Chestatee punches its ticket to second round of volleyball playoffs with three-set sweep of Arabia Mountain

Chestatee's Abby Allgood (22) sets the ball against Flowery Branch in the Area 8-4A tournament on Oct. 14, 2021 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Bill Murphy

The Chestatee High volleyball program opened the Class 4A state playoffs, beating Arabia Mountain 28-26, 25-16, 25-15 in the best-of-five match in Lithonia.

For the Lady War Eagles, Valiree Schmus had 11 kills, 17 digs and three aces, while Arianna Hernandez chipped in three aces and eight digs.

Also for Chestatee, Abby Allgood finished with eight digs.

Lady War Eagles setters Allgood and Emily Graham ran the offense together, combining for 32 assists.

Riley Allison, Kadence Wolfe and Anna Grace Edmonds each added five kills for Chestatee.

Up next, Chestatee will visit Thomas County Central on Saturday in Thomasville.