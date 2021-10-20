American Legion elects officers, recognizes members

Do you hear the terms VFW (Veterans' of Foreign War) or the American Legion and automatically think that they are older people who only do things in parades? Not at all. Who is eligible to join both might surprise you, in fact, if you are eligible to join, you should. Not only are these great civic minded organizations, but they are also a great support systems for former military service members.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO