American Legion elects officers, recognizes members

BRIDGMAN — The 100th anniversary of Bridgman American Legion Post 331 will be celebrated with a Celebration Dance on Oct. 16 – a date Mayor Vince Rose officially declared “Bridgman American Legion Centennial Day” during the City Council’s Oct. 4 meeting. The 100th Anniversary Celebration Dance is scheduled for 6...
To some, a robotic pet — which emulates a real dog or cat with petable fur and life-like sounds and motions — is nothing more than a simple children's toy. But Jill Puett knows better. Puett, a resident of Cherryville and president of the North Carolina American Legion Auxiliary, knows...
Members of the American Legion and potential organization members are invited to a meet and greet for National American Legion Commander Paul Dillard on Nov. 1. The event will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 110 N. Vine St., Winchester. Dillard will also be on WZYX Radio...
Cheryl Garin (far right in photo), Commander of Lansing American Legion Post 0050, recently presented a check for $500 on behalf of the Legion to the Lansing Ambulance and Emergency Medical Service (EMS). Accepting the check on behalf of the Lansing Ambulance/EMS are Savanna Deering (far left) and Conrad Rosendahl (center). Submitted photo.
Do you hear the terms VFW (Veterans' of Foreign War) or the American Legion and automatically think that they are older people who only do things in parades? Not at all. Who is eligible to join both might surprise you, in fact, if you are eligible to join, you should. Not only are these great civic minded organizations, but they are also a great support systems for former military service members.
STANFIELD — The American Legion Post No. 37 Honor Guard held an outdoor ceremony Monday, Oct. 18, to express gratitude to the Stanfield Police Department. Led by Chief Bryon Zumwalt, the department also provides police services to the town of Echo. Post Commander Aaron Wetterling presented each of the department’s...
Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi was reappointed to serve on two national committees of the American Legion. He was reappointed by the National Executive Committee of the American Legion to the Youth Cadet Law Enforcement and the Law and Order & Homeland Security committees.
The National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch recently honored its Outstanding Members for the months of September and October, Hilda Jones and Shelda Kelso, second and third from left, respectively. Presenting them gifts were Crowley Branch President Myrtle Cain, far left, and Past National President Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, far right.
INDIANAPOLIS — As Afghan refugees settle into Camp Atterbury, volunteers continue to need donations for families including clothing, hygiene products and items for winter. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 is helping fill those needs through community donations. "It means so much to me to know that we are able to...
Members of the American Legion Bikers group from Florida and Alabama met in Laurel Thursday with members of the American Legion Post 11 group as they traveled through various states this week. The American Legion Bikers group supports veterans and their families, often lending a helping hand to those who...
GREEN RIVER – The American Legion Family in Green River will be hosting the 4th annual Veterans Freedom Race on Nov. 7. The Veterans Freedom Run/Walk is held to recognize those who have served the military in the United States. The proceeds made from the event will go toward helping...
The Cape Region’s Army Reservists are preparing for a one-year deployment to Fort McCoy, Wis., to assist with the integration of 13,000 Afghan refugees. American Legion Auxiliary Post 17 of Lewes is asking the community to come together with assistance during Deployment Readiness Days Friday to Sunday, Nov. 5 to 7.
The American Legion Post 232 Auxiliary, Grand Rapids recently celebrated a new transferred member, Judy Vanderzwan. Vanderzwan, of Maumee, in turn presented her homemaker crocheted lap robes to the Toledo VA Clinic. She recently transferred from Port Charlotte, Florida, Unit No. 110 . She completed 15 lap robes in approximately...
American Legion Post 690 in Palatine is offering commemorative bricks for people who want to honor their family members for their service in the military. A total 500 are available at a $110 contribution each. The bricks will be engraved with the person's name and details of their service, and will serve as a platform for the Post's World War II cannon, which was restored last year.
Local members were recipients of the Grand Lodge recognition of 50 years of service to the Rolla Lodge #213, Rolla and the Missouri Grand Lodge. The recipients were Paul Campbell, Bill Jenks, Sam Gibbons, James Brand, John Wiggins and Clyde Hayes. These are the recipients of the Grand Lodge recognition of 50 years of service to the Rolla Lodge #213.
MONTGOMERY — American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Department of Pennsylvania members of the Centre, Lycoming and Clinton Counties Council meeting was hosted by Montgomery American Legion Auxiliary Unit #251 on Sept. 15. Dori Rankinen was a guest who represented and shared information about Central PA’s Wreaths Across American (WAA) — a not for profit organization that began in 1992 to thank one million veterans. Veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
JC Breakfast Optimist Club members recognized members at their last meeting. Jeff Childs as the club’s quarterly recipient of the Making a Difference for Youth Award. The purpose of the award is to recognize a Geary County resident who has been a volunteer, had a positive influence on youth and reflects the character represented in The Optimist Creed, such as being respectful holding integrity and making strives to help youth be successful.
