CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP Football Continues to Invite Top Local Prospects to Home Games

By Adrian Broaddus
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve been to UTEP football games before the actual kickoff, you might notice groups that walk down on the field and soak in the scene of college football. Turns out, those groups are filled with the best local prospects in high school football, along with parents that get a chance...

kisselpaso.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

Movement Gaining Steam For ESPN College GameDay in El Paso

What started out as a longshot may actually be a possibility. ESPN College GameDay will announce next Monday where they will be on Saturday, November 6th, and El Paso could be their landing spot. KVIA's Nate Ryan tweeted out on Tuesday that UTEP is one of 10 schools that are in the running to be selected for the show. In addition, Ryan and KTSM's Colin Deaver have both been vocal on air about lobbying for El Paso to host College GameDay.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

What is Next For UTEP Athletics After C-USA Exodus

With the official news today that UTSA, North Texas, Rice, UAB, Charlotte, and FAU will all leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference beginning in the 2023-24 athletic season, what does that do to UTEP? The Miners suddenly find themselves in an eight-member C-USA, but that number could change if the Sun Belt decides to expand by two or four schools. Southern Miss could be on their way to the Sun Belt regardless, and the Golden Eagles would then take either Western Kentucky with them to the SBC in one scenario or Marshall and Old Dominion in another. That means C-USA would be left with either seven or, at worst, five schools once the smoke clears. Where does that leave the Miners? Here are the best scenarios we know at this point.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

New Venue Highlights 2021 Greater El Paso Football Showcase

Goodbye Sun Bowl and hello SAC. The Greater El Paso Football Showcase held it's annual press conference today and the Socorro Activities Complex will be the new host venue of the 29th annual high school football all star game. The 11th annual showcase combine will be held at the SAC on Friday, December 17th from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and the all star game will be the following day. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
College Sports
93.1 KISS FM

Tonic Performing Half Time Show During 2021 Sun Bowl Game

'90s band Tonic will perform during Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl halftime show, and tickets are on sale now. The Sun Bowl Association prepares for the end-of-year tradition of bringing together college football fans. For the second year, the association is teamed up with Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Speaking Rock Entertainment Center to bring in the '90s band Tonic to perform during the halftime show at the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
93.1 KISS FM

Yes, NFL Fans a Los Angeles Chargers Fan Club Exists In El Paso

Football fanatics are always stoked for football season to roll around for certain reasons. One of those reasons is reuniting with fellow fans that share the same favorite NFL team as you. If you think that game day is exciting with family and friends, can you just imagine it with a big group of strangers?
NFL
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy