High School

St. Joseph Homecoming Queen crowned

By Editorials
Madison County Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Joseph Catholic School crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, during halftime of...

onlinemadison.com

Plumas County News

Chester High crowns its 2021 Homecoming Royalty

Chester Junior-Senior High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday evening, Oct. 22. The crowning of Chloe Wiseman and Haven Chase as Homecoming Queen and King; and Marlen Martin and Juan Flores, as Homecoming Princess and Prince, capped off a week of activities including dress-up days. The Chester High football team played...
CHESTER, CA
hsu.edu

Mount crowned at Henderson homecoming ceremony

Martha Mosqueda, from left, Joce Mount, and Kirby Smith. Joce Mount, a middle level education major from Glenwood, was crowned 2021 Henderson State University royalty Oct. 16 during a ceremony preceding the Reddies’ football game against Harding. Mount was sponsored by Phi Lambda Chi, and is a member of Alpha...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
southhillenterprise.com

PVHS crowns final King and Queen

PARK VIEW HIGH HOMECOMING KING AND QUEEN - Messiah Burns and Donovan Polite were crowned homecoming royalty during coronation ceremonies and a student pep rally Friday afternoon on the school's football field. Featured during the event were cheerleading routines, a performance by the dance team, music by the PVH Marching Band, recognition of senior athletes and games. Other senior members of the court were: India Harris, Ashlyn Lewis, Aashia Tisdale, Sincere Hicks, Deryk Holmes and Lane Kinker. Junior representatives: Markeria King and Rachel Richey. Sophomore representatives: Kaylin Alexander and Mariya Duncan. Freshmen representatives: Elizabeth Black and Jaclyn Maclin. Also pictured are Assistant Principal Amy Wright on the left and Assistant Principal Michelle Howell on the right.8.
HIGH SCHOOL
keysweekly.com

HURRICANES HOMECOMING SEES A CONTEST AND CROWNING

Students and families packed the stands at Coral Shores’ Barley Stadium for the Hurricanes’ homecoming game against True North Classical Academy on Oct. 15. Scoring went back and forth between the Hurricanes and Titans. In the end, the Titans, 5-1, edged past the Canes, 4-4, 28-27. Crowned Coral Shores homecoming king and queen during halftime were Zander Wolgram and Harmony Holmquist. Wolgram is a football player, weightlifter and track participant who wants to enter law enforcement following community college. Holmquist is a tennis player who played on the traveling team during her high school career.
TENNIS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Panthers crown homecoming court at Friday’s game

STEM — Friday was homecoming for Granville Central High School. The Panthers celebrated during half... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
STEM, NC
Hugo Daily News

Zoe Gilmore crowned Queen

Zoe Gilmore was crowned Hugo 2021 Football Homecoming Queen last week. She is pictured with (l to r): Rylee Beason, Tristan Pelletier, Kaylie Driggers and Kayla Loftin.
HUGO, OK
bannerpresspaper.com

Faith Academy crowns King and Queen

Mauricio Cano and Adelade Kuespert were crowned the 2021 Faith Academy Homecoming king and queen last Friday night during their halftime ceremony in Bellville. Photo courtesy of The Bellville Times ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news....
HIGH SCHOOL
Madison County Journal

2 Madison students selected to MSU Homecoming Court

STARKVILLE — Two Madison residents were chosen by fellow Bulldogs to represent Mississippi State University on its 2021 Homecoming Court. Lana Evans, a freshman biological sciences/pre-medicine major from Madison, and Annie Sieja, a senior mechanical engineering major from Madison, are maids on the court for Smith Lyon and Hayden Tucker who will reign as MSU’s Homecoming King and Queen.
MADISON, MS
Madison County Journal

Jag Singers Booster Club hosting golf tournament

The Madison Central High School Jag Singers Booster Club is hosting the inaugural Deep South Classic Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Whisper Lake Country Club to benefit the choral and theatre departments at Madison Central High School and Rosa Scott School. The tournament begins at noon, with an...
MADISON, MS
Madison County Journal

Goodloe embracing position this season

Canton Academy senior running back Marcus Goodloe said he and his teammates are making football more of a priority than any other season in the past. “We’ve made it serious compared to previous years,” Goodloe said. “All the guys love it, and they’re giving their all. They’re all fun and cool guys, and it’s like a big family to me. All of them are my brothers, and it’s my favorite part of playing for Canton Academy.”
CANTON, MS

