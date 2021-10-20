St. Joseph Homecoming Queen crowned

Canton Academy senior running back Marcus Goodloe said he and his teammates are making football more of a priority than any other season in the past. “We’ve made it serious compared to previous years,” Goodloe said. “All the guys love it, and they’re giving their all. They’re all fun and cool guys, and it’s like a big family to me. All of them are my brothers, and it’s my favorite part of playing for Canton Academy.”

CANTON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO