Silver Chains sends the shivers down your Xbox Series X|S spine

By Neil Watton
thexboxhub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is coming and it’s time to start considering games which will scare and excite. Hitting Xbox Series X|S as a next-gen exclusive right now is a game that does just that – Silver Chains. Available on Xbox Series X|S (sorry Xbox One folk, there’s no love for you...

www.thexboxhub.com

