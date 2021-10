A 42-year-old woman is dead and her 2-year-old daughter is in the hospital after being ejected from their car Sunday morning on the road down from Mount Lemmon. The Pima County Sheriff's Department was called to the area around 9:45 a.m. where they learned that Laura Rodriguez was driving her Toyota Camry south down Catalina Highway when she crossed to the left side of the road. According to Pima County Sheriff’s officials, that’s when Rodriguez hit an embankment and drove off the side of the mountain.

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO