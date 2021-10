Work has been started on the excavation for the new filling station to be erected for Hammond & Kirby at the corner of North Locust and McKinney streets, west of the post office. The building is to be 32 x 75 feet, with the front to be used as a filling station and a store building in the rear. It is to be a modern building constructed of face brick. W. M. Jagoe & Co. have the contract.

