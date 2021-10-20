CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be prepared for all situations with legal advice from B & D Law Group, APLC

By Mya Acosta
KGET 17
 6 days ago

Studio 17's Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla, attorney with B & D Law Group, APLC

www.kget.com

KGET 17

Personal injury claims explained by B&D Law Group APLC.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Daniel Geoulla from B&D Law Group APLC about the complicated world of Personal Injury Claims. Some people receive tons of money from personal injury claims, while others don’t receieve much, this is because every claim is valued differently. “When it comes to calculating pain and suffering the law specifically says: ‘There are no fixed standards for deciding the amount of damages,’ and that it should just be based on ‘common sense’,” said Geoulla.
LAW
choose901.com

Jehl Law Group: Legal Assistant

The firm is seeking an efficient, dedicated, and organized individual to assist in case management and attorney preparation. • Create and maintain case files (electronic database and hard copies) • Scan and file electronic mail. • Communicate with clients, court clerks, process servers, and other law offices. • Draft and...
JOBS
Daily Mail

Judge BANS New York from firing doctors and nurses who refuse COVID vaccine mandates for religious reasons after group sued saying they didn't want to take shot because it uses 'cell lines' from abortions

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that will allow New York health care workers to apply for religious exemptions to the state COVID-19 vaccine mandate. US District Judge David Hurd made the ruling on Tuesday after 17 Catholic and Baptist health care workers sued the state last month, saying they objected to being forced to take a vaccine that used 'fetal cell lines' from 'procured abortions'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

If I catch COVID-19 at work what are my rights? A law expert explains

The transition to “living with COVID” makes contracting the virus at work a distinct possibility, even with high vaccination rates. So what are your rights as an Australian employee if you catch COVID-19, particularly if you believe you have caught it while doing your job? Employer’s obligations for a safe workplace Your employer has a duty of care to maintain a safe workplace “as far as is reasonably practicable”. This is an obligation both in common law as well as a statutory duty under work health and safety (WHS) legislation enacted by states and territories. In terms of COVID-19, these obligations require employers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

‘I Was Very Concerned’: State Sen. Tina Polsky On Masking Incident Involving Florida’s New Surgeon General

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details have emerged on the masking incident involving the newly-appointed Florida surgeon general and a state senator. Dr. Joseph Ladapo was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of State Sen. Tina Polsky, who told him she had a serious medical condition. After refusing, that’s when Polsky said things began to escalate. “I was very concerned. He was there with two aides, so there were three of them not wearing masks. And it’s a very small waiting area in my office, and my office is not very large, either. So before we started doing all of our advocacy and constituent meeting, we set up a system with requiring masks,” she said. “So they are all standing around in my waiting room not wearing a mask and it became really uncomfortable and basically a negotiation happening and it went on way too long. ” Polsky was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, but had not made it public. In an email following the incident, the Department of Health says they will be “addressing this directly with members of the senate, rather than letting this play out publicly.”
FLORIDA STATE

