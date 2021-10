The New York Giants have struggled to solidify their offensive line for years. Despite investing a fair amount of assets in the unit, the Giants still have one of the league’s worst front lines. Andrew Thomas seems to be a stud, but the Giants’ ultra-expensive right tackle Nate Solder has played poorly all season long. It is time for the Giants to get extra young on the offensive line and start another second-year player on the offensive line: right tackle Matt Peart.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO