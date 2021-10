CAREY — Jean Jacqueline “Jackie” Kirkwood Rickle, age 93, of Carey, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Primrose of Findlay surrounded by her loved ones. Her extended family will greet friends from 3–7 p.m. Monday at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Services honoring her life well lived also will be held there at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Bill Schultz of Christ Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. There will be a luncheon hosted by the Carey Fire Department held at the fire hall following the service at the cemetery.

CAREY, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO