Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns Player Props (10/21/21)

The Las Vegas Raiders desperately needed a win for morale last week against the Denver Broncos, and they got it. The team cruised to a 34-24 win over the Broncos in a week that saw the team’s coach resign. You can see why not everyone was optimistic about Las Vegas heading into Week 6, but they proved their doubters wrong. The Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, played an admirable game against the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, narrowly losing in an entertaining 28-22 matchup. The Eagles, now sitting at 2-4, desperately need a win to stay afloat in the extremely crowded NFC East, where the Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-1. Let’s take a look at what to expect for player props when the Eagles travel to Las Vegas to face off against the Raiders.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO