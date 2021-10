As has been the case in previous years, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is off to one standout start to the season. Henry is currently on track to win yet another rushing title, as he leads the NFL in rushing yards with 783 to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns. More so, he is also on pace for 28 rushing touchdowns, which would tie him with Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson’s campaign in 2006 for the most such touchdowns in a single season.

