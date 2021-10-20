Miya Marcano's Parents File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Her Apartment Complex Owners
By Constance Johnson
Oxygen
6 days ago
The parents of Miya Marcano, whose daughter was allegedly murdered by a man who lived and worked in her apartment complex have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the Arden Villas complex, and its management company. The lawsuit is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 and...
