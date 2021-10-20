CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miya Marcano's Parents File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Her Apartment Complex Owners

By Constance Johnson
 6 days ago
The parents of Miya Marcano, whose daughter was allegedly murdered by a man who lived and worked in her apartment complex have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the Arden Villas complex, and its management company. The lawsuit is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 and...

WMBB

Mother, live-in boyfriend sentenced in death of 3-year-old girl in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The investigation of a young girl’s death back in 2017 has finally ended with multiple prison sentences. Destinee Merrell entered a guilty plea for Accessory After the Fact to a First Degree Felony and two counts of Child Neglect. Merrell’s 3-year-old daughter Adelynn was found dead by Okaloosa County deputies on […]
State
Florida State
CBS News

Person of interest "repeatedly" turned down by missing Florida woman has been found dead

A person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Florida woman Miya Marcano was found dead in his apartment on Monday, police said. Armando Manuel Caballero was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lives and works, and police said she had repeatedly rejected his romantic advances. He was last seen on Friday, the same day Marcano went missing.
Oxygen

Babysitter Accused Of Stabbing Mother To Death After He Says He Ate A Marijuana Cookie

A Pennsylvania babysitter has been accused of stabbing the children’s mother to death with a kitchen knife after having a bad trip from a marijuana cookie last week. Lavrius O’Brian Watson, 26, has been charged with an open count of criminal homicide after authorities said he repeatedly stabbed 41-year-old Elizabeth Bennett Leonard in the stomach at her Nuangola home, then called police and agonized over what he believed he may have done.
News-Herald

UPDATE: 2 charged with murder in man's death at Clyde apartment complex

CLYDE — Two men were charged with murder Friday after a man was found dead inside an apartment on East Commerce Drive. Clyde Police reported that Deondre Rashad Strange, 27, and Jermaine J. Howard, 24, were charged with murder after officers located Joshlyn Bridges, 31, with serious injuries Thursday evening inside 231 E. Commerce Dr..
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Family, Friends Gathered To Remember Erika Verdecia, Convicted Killer Charged In Her Murder

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember Erika Verdecia who police say was killed by a man who was out on parole for a previous murder. Balloons and butterflies were released into the sky for her beautiful soul, said Verdecia’s mother Carmen. “We are making sure her spirit flys high because of the way she was killed,” she added. Erika Verdecia (Source: Sunrise Police) The 33-year-old went missing in September. Weeks later Sunrise police recovered her body from a canal near Fort Lauderdale. According to Sunrise police, 54-year-old Eric Pierson confessed in great detail to the killing of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BET

Slain Teen Miya Marcano’s Family Sues Florida Complex Where She Lived, Worked

The family of Miya Marcano, a Florida teen who went missing last September and was later found dead, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the 19-year-old’s apartment complex and the company that owns and operates the building. According to CNN, the suit which was filed on Monday, October 18,...
CBS New York

Mother Of Man Who Died In Custody On City Jail Barge Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after her son died in custody while being held on a city jail barge near Rikers Island. According to Attorney Pamela Roth, Stephan Khadu had no health issues when he entered the Department of Correction system. Roth says Khadu became ill in July and began suffering from seizures. She says he ingested too much of a chemical spray known as “cell buster.” On Sept. 22, Roth says Khadu died after having a “medical episode.” She says DOC officials and correction officers failed to provide him medical attention. “He’s not casualty number 12. He is Stephan Khadu. His name is Stephan Khadu. He is someone. He’s a human, and all they had to do was help,” said Khadu’s mother, Lezandre Khadu. “I have to learn how to live every second of my life without my son.” Federal intervention required the city to implement a new safety plan to address ongoing issues at Rikers Island this week, and in September, the federal monitor outlined the “department leadership’s failure to address a wide range of security failures.”
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
