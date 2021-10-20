Miya Marcano's Parents File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Her Apartment Complex Owners

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after her son died in custody while being held on a city jail barge near Rikers Island. According to Attorney Pamela Roth, Stephan Khadu had no health issues when he entered the Department of Correction system. Roth says Khadu became ill in July and began suffering from seizures. She says he ingested too much of a chemical spray known as “cell buster.” On Sept. 22, Roth says Khadu died after having a “medical episode.” She says DOC officials and correction officers failed to provide him medical attention. “He’s not casualty number 12. He is Stephan Khadu. His name is Stephan Khadu. He is someone. He’s a human, and all they had to do was help,” said Khadu’s mother, Lezandre Khadu. “I have to learn how to live every second of my life without my son.” Federal intervention required the city to implement a new safety plan to address ongoing issues at Rikers Island this week, and in September, the federal monitor outlined the “department leadership’s failure to address a wide range of security failures.”

13 DAYS AGO