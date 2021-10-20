Netflix documentary explores Oklahoman's quest to find biological parents in China

The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright's wildly entertaining documentary about Ron and Russell Mael's avant pop duo Sparks, is now available to stream on Netflix. As we wrote in our review, this is Wright's attempt to make an all-things-to-everyone film that both explains who Sparks are and why they are so beloved to a small but devoted segment of the population, but is also meaty and in-depth enough to appeal to the already converted. He mostly succeeds with both, tracking their lives from growing up and going to school in Los Angeles in the '60s, to starting the band, their initial success in the UK (Brits took to their weird, glammy sound more than Sparks' home country), their late-'70s synthpop reinvention (with help from Giorgio Moroder), their New Wave '80s, and their accepted roles as cult artists who would continue to make great album after great album adored by a devoted few (and most of the Netherlands).

