7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Surge

Oil price gains provide opportunities for investors. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices recently surpassed $80 per barrel for the first time since 2014. A classic supply and demand imbalance has triggered surging energy prices around the world. As economies open back...
Natural-gas futures rally on Monday, with forecasts for colder weather in parts of the U.S. lifting prices for the heating fuel by nearly 12% for the session. Oil futures, meanwhile, settled on a mixed note, with U.S. prices flat, but global prices up for the session as investors focused on tight supply.
MILAN (Reuters) - Continental Europe's $35 billion ceramics industry thought the worst was over when sales jumped more than 10% in the first half of the year and order books began to fill up after the damage inflicted by the pandemic. But surging gas prices have caught out companies in an energy-intensive business, leaving them to choose between passing on higher costs to customers and scaling back or halting production. And all at a time when many feel energy transition costs are already hurting them.
Philip Morris International's reduced-risk tobacco strategy is taking shape. Healthcare could help drive Dollar General's next leg of expansion. With the Fed projecting U.S. inflation to exceed 4% in 2021, now is a great time to take a closer look at value stocks. These companies' valuations tend to be less dependent on low interest rates or discounted future cash flows. And their better-than-average dividend payments can help offset the declines in the dollar's value.
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained more than 1% on Monday and reached multi-year highs, as tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond supported prices. Brent crude futures gained $1.01, or 1.2%, to $86.54 a barrel by 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519...
The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) is set to report third-quarter results on Oct. 29 as oil prices hit multi-year highs. Is XOM stock a buy ahead of earnings? For the answer take a look at Exxon earnings and its stock chart. Climate change has been front and center for Big Oil following...
The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
Crude Oil, US Dollar, USD/NOK, China, Powell - Talking Points. Crude oil finds firm footingas USD softensand OPEC+ hold fire. China growth outlook loses some lustre as Covid cases rise again. If Fed Chair Powel gets hawkish, will USD turn and cap oil gains?. Crude oil made fresh 7-year highs...
Inflation is creeping higher after remaining low for years. As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for commodities is skyrocketing, and energy markets are facing a supply crunch. European gas prices and electricity prices, for example, have spiked, and U.S. gas prices have hit a seven-year high. What's the price prediction for fuel, and when will prices go down again?
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
CANMORE, ALTA. (CTV Network) — Although plenty of attention has been given to the rising price of gasoline and natural gas, Canadian propane prices are also skyrocketing – a surge analysts say will have a big impact on rural Canadians this winter. Propane, produced as a by-product of natural gas,...
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.37 to $82.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.21 to $84.61 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $2.48 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. November natural gas fell 5 cents to $5.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Oil slipped after hitting a seven-year high following a surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and a robust decline in fuel supplies. Oil slipped after hitting a seven-year high following a surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and a robust decline in fuel supplies. Futures in New York edged toward...
The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks slumped -9.81 mmb to 1228.91 mmb in the week ended October 15. Crude oil inventory slipped -0.43 mmb to 426.54 mmb, compared with consensus of a +1.86 mmb increase. Inventory slipped in 3 out of 5 PADDs. PADD2 (Midwest) alone saw -2.22 mmb decline during the week. Cushing stock declined -2.32 mmb to 31.23. Utilization rate slipped -2 percentage points to 84.7% while crude production dipped -0.1 mmb to 10.3M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.17M bpd to 5.83M bpd in the week.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation’s largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of 0.9% or 74...
Watching levels that lie just ahead from years prior. Outlook remains generally bullish until proven otherwise. Energy has been on a tear, with crude oil having recently broke above a major long-term threshold. Right around 77 was big resistance from a decade ago, a level we discussed as being pivotal for the broader outlook on oil.
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Neutral. Volatility in global markets is persisting, but for now it’s still translating into a mostly bullish environment for energy prices amid supply chain concerns and an energy supply production deficit (relative to demand). Despite the ongoing bullish fundamental environment in the near-term, the...
When crude oil prices rise, investors typically think of an improving global economy. But when crude oil price rises sharply (by a large amount over a short duration), investors worry about supply issues and/or inflation. Currently, both concerns are becoming more and more evident by the day. I highlighted growing concerns about an energy crisis due to rising oil and natural gas prices.
