CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Surge

By Wayne Duggan
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil price gains provide opportunities for investors. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices recently surpassed $80 per barrel for the first time since 2014. A classic supply and demand imbalance has triggered surging energy prices around the world. As economies open back...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Gas Price Surge Pushes Europe's Ceramics Industry to Breaking Point

MILAN (Reuters) - Continental Europe's $35 billion ceramics industry thought the worst was over when sales jumped more than 10% in the first half of the year and order books began to fill up after the damage inflicted by the pandemic. But surging gas prices have caught out companies in an energy-intensive business, leaving them to choose between passing on higher costs to customers and scaling back or halting production. And all at a time when many feel energy transition costs are already hurting them.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Scared of Inflation? 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now

Philip Morris International's reduced-risk tobacco strategy is taking shape. Healthcare could help drive Dollar General's next leg of expansion. With the Fed projecting U.S. inflation to exceed 4% in 2021, now is a great time to take a closer look at value stocks. These companies' valuations tend to be less dependent on low interest rates or discounted future cash flows. And their better-than-average dividend payments can help offset the declines in the dollar's value.
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices reach multi-year highs on tight supply

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained more than 1% on Monday and reached multi-year highs, as tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond supported prices. Brent crude futures gained $1.01, or 1.2%, to $86.54 a barrel by 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Crude Oil Prices#Oil Company#Exxon Mobil Corp#Xom#Cfra Research
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Why Gas Prices Aren’t Likely To Come Down Soon

Inflation is creeping higher after remaining low for years. As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for commodities is skyrocketing, and energy markets are facing a supply crunch. European gas prices and electricity prices, for example, have spiked, and U.S. gas prices have hit a seven-year high. What's the price prediction for fuel, and when will prices go down again?
TRAFFIC
Bay News 9

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.37 to $82.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.21 to $84.61 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $2.48 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. November natural gas fell 5 cents to $5.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Drops After 7-Year High As Stockpiles Surprisingly Fall

Oil slipped after hitting a seven-year high following a surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and a robust decline in fuel supplies. Oil slipped after hitting a seven-year high following a surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and a robust decline in fuel supplies. Futures in New York edged toward...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Inventory Surprisingly Dropped, Supporting Price

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks slumped -9.81 mmb to 1228.91 mmb in the week ended October 15. Crude oil inventory slipped -0.43 mmb to 426.54 mmb, compared with consensus of a +1.86 mmb increase. Inventory slipped in 3 out of 5 PADDs. PADD2 (Midwest) alone saw -2.22 mmb decline during the week. Cushing stock declined -2.32 mmb to 31.23. Utilization rate slipped -2 percentage points to 84.7% while crude production dipped -0.1 mmb to 10.3M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.17M bpd to 5.83M bpd in the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation’s largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of 0.9% or 74...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Extended with Levels to Watch

Watching levels that lie just ahead from years prior. Outlook remains generally bullish until proven otherwise. Energy has been on a tear, with crude oil having recently broke above a major long-term threshold. Right around 77 was big resistance from a decade ago, a level we discussed as being pivotal for the broader outlook on oil.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook, For Now

Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Neutral. Volatility in global markets is persisting, but for now it’s still translating into a mostly bullish environment for energy prices amid supply chain concerns and an energy supply production deficit (relative to demand). Despite the ongoing bullish fundamental environment in the near-term, the...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Will Crude Oil Price Breakout Signal Rising Interest Rates?

When crude oil prices rise, investors typically think of an improving global economy. But when crude oil price rises sharply (by a large amount over a short duration), investors worry about supply issues and/or inflation. Currently, both concerns are becoming more and more evident by the day. I highlighted growing concerns about an energy crisis due to rising oil and natural gas prices.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy