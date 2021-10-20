CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD Commissioner Says Unmasked Officer Caught On Video Pushing Masked Commuter Will Be Disciplined

CNN
 5 days ago
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s troubled by video of an incident involving two unmasked NYPD officers at an East Village subway station.

The video shows the officers pushing a masked commuter out of the Eighth Street station Tuesday morning.

The commuter, Andy Gilbert, says things escalated after he asked the officers to put on masks, as per the MTA‘s mandate.

The mayor says it’s being investigated.

“The commissioner said many times publicly, given the instructions, it’s up to supervisors to step up now. Just tell people, if you’re in the subway, we’re telling everyone in the subway, you got to wear masks, that includes police officers, period,” de Blasio said.

“I think we’re better than that, I think the public deserves better than that, and frankly, I know the men and women every day are better than that, but that’s inexcusable,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Shea added the officers will not be fired, but they will be disciplined.

CNN

