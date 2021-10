Please forgive me if its already been asked but just how big is home farm estate. I knew they had woods , but never a large maze, white water river, waterfull . Its like the yorkshire tardis looks small from outside but really it massive. It seems the emmerdale producers what people to forget reality all in the name of stunts. Inside soap commented it like Narnia you step out of emmerdale and into another world.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 HOURS AGO