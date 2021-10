For many coaches, it’s not just about a job or the outcome on the scoreboard — it’s about sharing a love of the game and teaching future generations. Chris Mansfield, former Hart girls’ tennis coach from 2007 to 2016, who also coached the boys from 1980 to 2016, recently shared how much it means to him to be able to watch his former players as they coach, lead, teach and share their passion for the game.

