CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Padilla: Senate Democrats ‘absolutely’ feel ‘ a sense of urgency’ to pass voting rights

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. The...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#Reverse Mortgage#Spanish
Washington Post

Democrats have declared a voting-rights emergency — but where’s the urgency?

“It’s the greatest assault on voting rights,” President Biden said, “in the history of the United States — for real — since the Civil War.”. But Democrats, including the president, are calling the “for real” part into question. After the third Republican filibuster of voting rights legislation in the Senate, Biden announced: “I also think we’re going to have to move to the point where we fundamentally alter the filibuster.” So sounds an uncertain trumpet. Imagine Biden as Henry V at Harfleur: “I also think we’re going to have to move to the point where we go once more unto the breach, dear friends.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Democrats struggle to pass voting rights bill as Republicans keep pushing 'Big Lie' on election fraud

While Republican lawmakers continue to make baseless claims that there was rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election, Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a sweeping voting rights bill for the third time this year. Now, Democrats are considering making changes to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the impacts facing Americans if federal voting rights aren’t passed and the costs of Republican redistricting efforts.Oct. 25, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Senate Republicans Filibuster Voting Rights Legislation for the Third Time; Senate Democrats Could Make Important Changes to Ruling

Senate Republicans recently managed to filibuster voting rights legislation for the third time this year. According to reports, the Republicans in the Senate filibustered voting rights legislation to override new voting restrictions in Republican-run states. The decision came after months of negotiations among Democrats to craft a compromise voting rights bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
hngn.com

Activists Urge Joe Biden To Endorse Changes to Senate Filibuster Rules, Demand Democrats To Pass Major Legislation That Protects Voting Rights

Activists are urging Joe Biden to endorse important changes to the Senate filibuster rules that would protect the voting rights of Democrats. According to reports, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported the legislation and expressed that it's their top priority. However, both have not explicitly backed the changes to filibuster rules that could allow Democrats to pass the Freedom to Vote Act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGME

Senate Republicans filibuster backed voting rights bill

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Senate Republicans today successfully filibustered a democratic backed voting rights bill. The move effectively kills the bill. Senator Angus King now wants to see changes to the filibuster. Today, King said he wants it to be more difficult for the opposition to stop something. "Right now you...
PORTLAND, ME
Deadline

Senate Republicans Block Latest Effort To Pass New Voting Rights Bill

The Senate failed to advance a major new voting bill on Wednesday, legislation that advocates have sought as a way to protect the right to vote amid new restrictions being put in place in GOP-led states. The vote was 49-51 to move forward with debate over the bill. All Republicans voted against it. Sixty votes were needed to overcome a filibuster threat. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Republican opposition was an “implicit endorsement” of what he called “election subversion laws” being implemented in states. He compared Republicans to Southern Democrats who refused to allow civil rights legislation to advance...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate Democrats to press ahead with voting rights bill despite likely GOP blockade

The US Senate is preparing to schedule a vote on voting rights legislation intended as a “compromise” measure after Senate Republicans repeatedly blocked attempts to standardise ballot access and eliminate long-standing barriers to the right to vote.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced in a letter to senators on 14 October that he plans to begin procedural votes on the Freedom to Vote Act – a bill that effectively replaces the For the People Act with a more slimmed-down slate of voting rights proposals – on 20 October.“This is consequential voting rights legislation,” he announced on Thursday. “It would establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats Make Renewed Push For US Senate To Pass Federal Elections Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democrats in Congress and the state legislature again urged the U.S. Senate to approve a federal elections bill. The legislation is called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and is named after the civil rights leader and Congressman who died last year. The U.S. House passed the measure in August in a very close, party-line vote. During a virtual news conference Tuesday, State Representative Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who also serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus said, “We’re calling upon the U..S. Senate to take immediate action to pass this very important bill and...
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Senate Democrats unveil new billionaires’ tax proposal

Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate. With his signature domestic initiative at stake, Biden […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy