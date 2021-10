HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The labor shortage continues to be a problem for many businesses on Long Island, but there are efforts underway to bridge the gap and match the unemployed with workforce training to fill needed jobs. You can see the pandemic’s toll in the village of Hempstead. Stores never reopened, and jobs were lost. Now, there’s a push to bring quality jobs to communities most impacted so they come back stronger, starting with job training in the fields that are hiring. “Like hospitality, retail, restaurants and health care,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. Nassau County is trying to bridge the gap...

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO