What Navient’s exit from federal student loan servicing means for borrowers

By Danielle Douglas-Gabriel
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Education Department on Wednesday approved an agreement for Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan companies, to transfer the portfolio it manages on the agency’s behalf. Announced in September, the deal will deliver about 5.6 million federal student loan accounts to Maximus, a student loan company that...

www.washingtonpost.com

Moetion
6d ago

We shouldn’t have to pay anymore, if they don’t want my money!! Imagine if I just decided not to pay my bill, because I didn’t want to be in that business anymore?!?

