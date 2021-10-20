CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Fans optimistic after company buys rights to Bing Crosby’s work

By Greg Mason, The Spokesman-Review Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE — Bill Stimson knows Bing Crosby has fans all around the world. Crosby, the Spokane-raised legendary musician and Oscar-winning movie star, is the most recorded performer in history, according to PBS, having made more than 2,000 commercial recordings and approximately 4,000 radio programs along with film and television appearances from...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Billboard

From Bing Crosby to Mariah Carey: Billboard's Coverage of Christmases Past

Billboard isn't quite old enough to have reviewed the angels heard on high or the mountains in reply, but it had a front-of-the-fireplace seat for the birth of Christmas music as we know it. Like the holiday itself, seasonal songs gradually grew into commercial silver and gold, as well as sentimental favorites, and by 2018, streaming had made the business worth a Billboard-estimated $177 million in the United States alone. The most popular holiday recordings are hits every year — gifts that keep on giving.
MUSIC
Record-Journal

On the Road with Bing Crosby and Bob Hope

It was a picture of comedy, music and romance drawn in the black and white 1940 movie “Road to Singapore” featuring Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour (with Anthony Quinn in a supporting role). A portion of this film was projected and narrated by Y’s Men of Meriden member Phil Callan, former radio announcer, as he presented it to 29 attending fellow members as well as another eight by Zoom.
MERIDEN, CT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan’s Elvis Presley Impersonation Absolutely Crushes

Luke Bryan is gearing up for a Las Vegas residency. As a result, he has Elvis on his mind. After all, the Kind of Rock and Roll might as well have been the King of Sin City. His Vegas shows were the stuff of legend. There was something about the bright lights of the strip and Elvis’ over-the-top stage persona that made the two go together like peanut butter and bananas. Recently, Bryan shared his love of Elvis – and his Presley impression – with Katy Perry while co-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
Spokane, WA
Business
Local
Washington Entertainment
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
IndieWire

John C. Reilly Saw ‘Licorice Pizza’ and Compares Alana Haim to Joaquin Phoenix: ‘Can’t Take Eyes Off Her’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” is one of the most anticipated films still to come in 2020, but one person lucky enough to have seen the coming-of-age drama is John C. Reilly. Anderson and Reilly are longtime friends and collaborators on “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Magnolia.” The actor even has a small supporting role in “Licorice Pizza,” which centers on the love story between characters played by Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim (making her acting debut amid a successful music career as a member of the rock band Haim). Reilly and Haim...
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
David Bowie
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Louis Armstrong
Cleveland.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reveals details for Induction Ceremony red carpet

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rock & Roll Hall Fame Tuesday announced details on its red carpet for the Induction Ceremony on Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Radio host, television personality, author and businesswoman Bevy Smith, host of Sirius XM’s “Bevelations” on Radio Andy, will handle hosting duties this year, replacing previous host Carrie Keagan. However, unlike previous years in Cleveland, the red carpet will not be open to the public. The event will stream live from 5 to 6 p.m. EST on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishing Company#White Christmas#Pbs#Primary Wave Music#Hlc Properties Ltd#The Bing Crosby Archives#The Associated Press#Ap
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
Variety

Matt Groening on His Love of Jazz, How It Found Its Way Into ‘The Simpsons’ and Curating a New Jazz Video Playlist for Qwest TV (EXCLUSIVE)

“Can we go deep into the obscure, or do we need to stay mainstream?” When Matt Groening asks that question, the invitation is tantalizing to consider. In this case, Groening is talking about jazz, and specifically about his new partnership with Quincy Jones’ music-video hub, Qwest TV. His mission for Qwest was a curated video playlist revealing the jazz influences crucial to Groening — personally, professionally and to “The Simpsons,” most famously in sax-playing characters such as Bleeding Gums Murphy and Homer’s precocious daughter, Lisa Simpson. Jones’ streaming channel offers a wealth of rarely seen concerts, documentaries, interviews and music-related archival films....
MUSIC
WRTV

Black Violin will meld Beethoven with Big Sean at Clowes Hall

INDIANAPOLIS — Beethoven and Black Thought. Dvorak and Dr. Dre. Ellington and Easy E. When Black Violin takes the stage, you're likely to hear all that and more. You say you haven't heard of Black Violin? Maybe you had just forgotten about their performance with Alicia Keys at the 2004 Grammy awards that helped launch their careers, or their star turn at the Kids' Inaugural Ball after President Barack Obama's re-election.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Mort Sahl, comedian who satirized politics, dies at 94

NEW YORK (AP) — Satirist Mort Sahl, who helped revolutionize stand-up comedy during the Cold War with his running commentary on politicians and current events and became a favorite of a new, restive generation of Americans, died Tuesday. He was 94. His friend Lucy Mercer said that he died “peacefully”...
MILL VALLEY, CA
brooklynvegan.com

‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’ documentary out in November (watch the trailer)

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road is the new documentary from director Brent Wilson (no relation) featuring Brian and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine driving around Los Angeles visiting key locations from Brian and The Beach Boys' history, including Brian's childhood home, and Paradise Cove, where the cover photo for Surfin' Surfari was shot. The film also features interviews from friends and admirers like Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Don Was, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry and more. Brian Wilson also has a new song in the film, "Right Where I Belong," which was co-written with My Morning Jacket's Jim James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Brian Wilson Visits Beach Boys Landmarks and Reflects on Career in New Doc Trailer

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson reflects on his storied, complex life and career in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road.  Directed by Brent Wilson (no relation), the film offers a comprehensive look at Wilson’s musical accomplishments, personal tribulations, and cultural impact. The trailer teases testimonials from everyone from Elton John and Bruce Springsteen to Linda Perry, the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, and Nick Jonas. But the crux of the film is a series of interviews Wilson did with former Rolling Stone Editor-in-Chief Jason Fine. In the new trailer, Fine acknowledges that Wilson isn’t always up for...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy