Oklahoma State

Oklahoma coverage

wdnonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma State Department of Health said it reconciled its reported COVID-19 deaths with those reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resulting in more than 1,000 additional deaths, the Associated Press reported. “This is part of our annual review process we do every year for...

www.wdnonline.com

bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Health Commissioner Resigns

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced that Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye has resigned. Frye began serving in that role shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across the state. Here is Frye talking about the respect he had for his fellow employees:. “I admire the dedication,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

OSDH reporting hospitalizations, new cases, trending downward

Cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue a downward trend. Hospitalizations and new cases have been on a downward trend for the fifth consecutive week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). New hospitalizations are down by 67 this week, with 389 being reported, compared to 456 last...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Woodward News

Casino revenue rebounding in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — After being ravaged by COVID-19, the state’s Native American-run gaming industry is on track to have one of its most profitable years in history. State records show a key source of revenue for state coffers — exclusivity fees — have grown as the state’s economy continues to rebound from the pandemic.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Mom To Sue After Son Vaccinated At School Without Consent

A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By 'Intentionally' Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Three Colorado Towns Called Out for Speed Traps on National TV

TV & VIDEOS
Washington Examiner

Health and education elites forced to confess error

HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ankeny company hit with $5 million lawsuit alleging consumer fraud

A federal lawsuit alleges an Ankeny company has defrauded consumers by overstating the amount of protein contained in their snack bars, fortified powders and other products. The 12 plaintiffs are seeking class-action status and more than $5 million in damages, alleging consumer fraud, deceptive business practices and unjust enrichment on the part of Bowmar Nutrition, […] The post Ankeny company hit with $5 million lawsuit alleging consumer fraud appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANKENY, IA
seiu73.org

Emergency Rental Assistance Information

IF YOU’RE A RENTER HAVING TROUBLE PAYING YOUR RENT, UTILITIES, OR OTHER HOUSING COSTS – HELP MAY BE AVAILABLE!. Millions of renters are struggling to make monthly payments, face rental debt or are in jeopardy of losing housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.1 As eviction moratoriums are being lifted across the country, state and local programs are taking applications from renters to distribute money from the Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program in their own communities. ERA programs were created to help renters cover their housing-related costs and remain housed during the pandemic. These programs have distributed more than 1.4 million payments to households, totaling more than $7.7 billion to support the housing stability of vulnerable renters.2.
HOUSE RENT
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

American Airlines flight diverted after passenger allegedly roughs up flight attendant in what witnesses say was dispute over wearing mask

An American Airlines flight from New York to Orange County, California, outside Los Angeles, was diverted to Denver Wednesday after a passenger allegedly assaulted a female flight attendant in what witnesses describe as a dispute over wearing a mask. The carrier says it's "outraged." American says Flight 976 from John...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
buckeyefirearms.org

Biden Reiterates Call to Ban 9mm Handguns

During a July 21 CNN “presidential town hall,” Joe Biden expressed his support for a ban on commonly-owned handguns. Responding to a question about the recent increase in violent crime, the career politician stated,. I'm the only guy that ever got passed legislation, when I was a senator, to make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

