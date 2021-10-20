CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqTJU_0cXejjmC00
Virus Outbreak In-N-Out A customer carries food while exiting an In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers' vaccination status. The company's Fisherman's Wharf location, its only one in San Francisco, was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California's popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over its failure to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine-in with their double-doubles, shakes and fries.

A spokesperson for Contra Costa County's environmental health division said that the department received repeated complaints from residents saying that workers at the Pleasant Hill location were not verifying vaccine cards as required for in-person dining.

Karl Fischer told the San Francisco Chronicle that enforcement officers visited that particular restaurant three times, resulting in a warning and two fines totaling $750. The company, based in Irvine, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Francisco’s public health department temporarily shuttered the company’s Fisherman’s Wharf location Oct. 14, saying that the restaurant was endangering public health by not checking customer vaccination cards as required by the city. It has since reopened but no longer offers in-store dining.

The closure elicited a spirited rebuke from the family-owned restaurant better known for its old-timey atmosphere and devoted following, with its chief legal and business officer blasting the check mandate as unreasonable and invasive.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” said Arnie Wensinger in a statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the fines in the east Bay Area county. Its other locations in Contra Costa County have not received any notices of violating the order that went into effect Sept. 22, Fischer said.

Contra Costa County allows people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to dine indoors. Similar rules for the city of Los Angeles go into effect next month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US

HONOLULU — (AP) — Go out for a night on the town in some U.S. cities and you might find yourself waiting while someone at the door of the restaurant or theater closely inspects your vaccination card and checks it against your photo ID. Or, conversely, you might be waved right through just by flashing your card.
HONOLULU, HI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-based Limbach Holdings finds growth in indoor cannabis market

PITTSBURGH — Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB), a building systems solutions firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, has found new success in a relatively new market. The company says that it has seen an increase in demand for its HVAC services within the indoor agriculture market, specifically in indoor cannabis growing. Limbach CEO Charlie Bacon says that the company’s entrance into the cannabis industry was a logical next step after Limbach’s work on several indoor agriculture projects—one of which was the conversion of an old warehouse in Newark, New Jersey into an AeroFarms facility, which produces over 2 million pounds of leafy greens each year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mutual aid groups ponder future of community-based help

More than a decade ago, Erin Barnes came across data that drove home the importance of grassroots, volunteer-led groups. The U.S. Forest Service was trying to document all the groups that maintain green space in New York City, of which there were nearly 3,000 in 2007. About three-quarters were led by volunteers, and more than a third had annual budgets of less than $1,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
WPXI Pittsburgh

US casinos look to improve gender equity in management

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Diversifying an organization or an industry can be only half the battle: The trick is keeping it diverse. A little over a year ago, Atlantic City was celebrating a wave of female leadership in its casino industry. Four of the nine casinos had women in the top job, a high-water mark for the resort city and for many other casino markets in the country as well.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast

BOSTON — (AP) — A powerful nor’easter began barreling up the U.S. Northeast coast Tuesday, with officials warning it could bring intense flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages. New York and New Jersey issued emergency declarations ahead of the storm, which was forecast to gather strength through the...
BOSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#San Francisco Bay Area#Covid 19 Vaccine#Food Drink#Ap#Contra Costa County
WPXI Pittsburgh

New study says Latrobe would be fine consolidating fire stations

LATROBE, Pa. — Latrobe has five fire stations within city limits but if leaders follow the recommendations of a new study, they could be down to three. “What we’re looking at is ‘Ok, what are we going to do to consolidate?’ It’s very preliminary whether that be one station or two stations,” said City Manager Michael Gray. “We want to be a really good partner with the fire companies here,” he said.
LATROBE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Feds: Ohio stock trader fleeced Twitter users in pump-&-dump

NEW YORK — (AP) — An Ohio trader in penny stocks was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he earned over $1 million illegally by lying repeatedly to his over 70,000 Twitter followers to get them to buy stocks in what authorities are calling a new social media-infused twist on an old stock manipulation game.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

DNA brings pain, closure to family of John Wayne Gacy victim

CHICAGO — (AP) — In the fall of 1976, Carolyn Sanders received an exciting postcard from her brother. “I'll see you soon cause I love you,” Francis Wayne Alexander — known to his family as Wayne — wrote to his younger sister. She hadn't spoken with him since his 1975 wedding and hoped the brief note meant he was coming to visit the family on Long Island, New York, for Christmas.
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
74K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy