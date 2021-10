Arlene Curtis, 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on the afternoon on Sept. 29, 2021, after a week-long stay at North Valley Hospital. She was discharged and was then in the care of Hospice a week before her death. She returned to her beloved home where she lived with her older son, Randall and daughter-in-law, Kristi for more than 20 years. Her younger son, Terry, and his wife Anne were also with her, as were two of her grandchildren, Kelly and Max.

