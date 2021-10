Although the cloud and mainframe IT provider hired hundreds during the pandemic, it also saw IT staffers leave as they became hot commodities. As the chief people officer for Ensono, the mainframe and cloud computing IT service provider, Meredith Graham oversees 2,700 employees in the U.S., the UK, Germany, Poland and India. When COVID-19 hit last year, her work didn’t not slow down: She not only onboarded hundreds of new employees, she made some changes to retain IT workers who became a hot commodity in the pandemic and are leaving for greener pastures.

