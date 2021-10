Some time after 9 p.m. Friday, the Hutchison Hawks volleyball team did something they hadn’t done all season: won a game. Through the first few weeks of the season, the Hawks were swept in every game they played. They finished West Valley’s tournament 0-16 in sets. While Hutchison finally got over that hump to take a set, they’d yet to win a game until after 9 p.m. Friday night in Galena.

