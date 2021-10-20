CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metter, GA

TIGERS GO PINK!

metteradvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article Metter High School senior Megan Heath shared this picture of classmates as they...

www.metteradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiger, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Metter, GA
Metter, GA
Sports
The Hill

Biden hails 'historic' deal, urges support

President Biden on Thursday defended his social spending framework while attempting to sell the public on a pared-back economic agenda, even as a number of congressional Democrats appear uncertain about support for his plan. Biden, in a speech from the East Room after meeting with House Democrats, hailed what was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How It Is#High School#The Jungle

Comments / 0

Community Policy