B.C. reports 696 new COVID cases, 6 deaths on Wednesday

By Katya Slepian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe province is reporting 696 new cases and six deaths due to COVID-19 as Wednesday (Oct. 20). According to the health ministry, 252 of the new cases are in Fraser Health, 76 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 118 are in Interior Health, 191 are in Northern Health and 59...

#Covid#Interior Health#Fraser Health#B C#Assisted Living#The Health Ministry#Vancouver Coastal Health#Icu#Swedish#Tofino General Hospital
