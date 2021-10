McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Derick Tobar-Gonzalez, 29, of Frisco, was sentenced to 65 years for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury involving Family Violence after entering a plea of guilty. “Too often, domestic violence does not end when the relationship ends and a victim thinks she has escaped her abuser. This case shows our dedication to prosecuting violent perpetrators who attempt to maintain control over their former victims,” said Willis after sentencing. On Oct. 21, 2019, Tobar-Gonzalez followed the victim to her apartment in Plano. Tobar-Gonzalez and the...

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO