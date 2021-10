It is no secret that the conservative movement in this country has been gunning for Roe v. Wade ever since it was decided. (If there’s ever been anything covert about the effort, it’s the fact that the real target all along has been Griswold v. Connecticut, and the entire notion of a constitutional right to privacy.) But, for decades, the assaults have been oblique, aiming to whittle away Roe as a functional precedent without ever directly overturning it. This was very satisfactory, because even the most fanatical anti-choice politicians realized that overturning Roe and criminalizing abortion would result in a gender gap the size of the Dardanelles.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO