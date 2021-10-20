CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tandem of Tyreke Davis, KD Davis leaving legacy while providing leadership for UNT's defense

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
 8 days ago
Buy Now North Texas defenders KD Davis, right, and Tyreke Davis, left, celebrate a sack with defensive end Grayson Murphy, center, during the Mean Green’s win over Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium earlier this season. Al Key/DRC

It’s something of a cliché to harken back to perhaps the best opener to a tale in the history of literature. But when it comes to the fall of 2021, the old line from Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities does seem appropriate for North Texas.

It really has been the best of times and the worst of times.

The big news of the week, the year and arguably the last several years for UNT came down this week, unofficially at least. The school is jumping from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference in the latest round of conference realignment.

The news came down late Monday night and gives UNT fans reason to celebrate. Being a member of C-USA has been great for the program. It gives the Mean Green’s teams added exposure in Texas as compared to the Sun Belt, the school’s previous home.

The AAC is another step up and will have UNT in the same league as SMU, Tulsa and Tulane. Rice and UTSA are also among the six schools that are making the jump from C-USA to the AAC, a group the also includes Florida Atlantic, Charlotte and UAB.

The official announcement is expected to come in the next few days.

The news comes at a time UNT is struggling in football, the school’s most visible sport. The Mean Green have lost five straight to fall to 1-5.

UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players have vowed to continue working to turn their season around beginning with their game against Liberty on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. In tough times, it’s up to the team’s core leaders to set the example and lead the way.

UNT has two of the best leaders a team could ask for in KD Davis and Tyreke Davis. The two have been asked often since 2019 when they started next to each other at linebacker if they are related. They’re not, but they have formed a bond through the years while becoming cornerstones for UNT’s program.

The story on their bond and contributions to UNT’s program is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.

The Mean Green will look Tyreke Davis and KD Davis to lead the way against Liberty. Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of the game. We covered what was said in our weekly press conference notebook and takeaways.

And that is just some of the content that has appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle’s website over the last week. Be sure to check out the rest of the stories from the last few days at the bottom of this email.

— Brett Vito

