SoundCloud announced today the launch of ‘SoundCloud Next Wav’, a new experiential event series with workshops, career building activities and creative exhibitions by day, and by night, an all-Atlanta live music showcase with the city’s hottest rising talent. Debuting at the A3C Festival and Conference in Atlanta on October 22, 2022, this one-day-only activation is forlocal artists and fan communities, and features some of the biggest names and rising stars in music.

