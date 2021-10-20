CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

By DANICA KIRKA, NICK PERRY Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Britain agreed to a trade deal with New Zealand on Wednesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union. The deal was cemented in a conference call between...

www.stltoday.com

The Independent

New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40% of all workers

New Zealand's government said Tuesday it will expand a vaccine mandate to include thousands of workers who have close contact with their customers — including employees at restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons.The changes will mean that about 40% of all New Zealand workers will need to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs, up from about 15% previously.Speaking with reporters, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she didn’t believe the new rules were an overreach of government power.“This requirement means staff and customers are treated equally and it will play a big part in helping...
HEALTH
The Independent

Amazon strikes deal with UK spy agencies to host classified material

Britain’s spy agencies have struck a deal with Amazon that would see the company’s cloud computing host classified material, it has been reported. The agreement aims to improve the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in espionage, according to the Financial Times. The deal was reportedly spearheaded by GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency.The high-security cloud system is also planned to be used by M15, M16 and government departments taking part in joint operations, according to the Financial Times. Data will reportedly be held in the UK as part of the deal with Amazon Web Services...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK budget to mark shift away from pandemic firefighting

Britain has experienced a series of shortages these past few months, from a lack of fuel at gas stations to not enough workers picking the fall harvest, but Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is unlikely to dwell on them when he delivers his annual budget statement on Wednesday.The Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known, will instead likely use one of the most high-profile, choreographed events in the country’s political calendar to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy following the devastating shock of the pandemic.With government borrowing less than anticipated a...
BUSINESS
Jacinda Ardern
Boris Johnson
The Independent

New Zealand trade deal is ‘disgrace’, says UK government climate adviser

The UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand is a “disgrace” that will undercut farmers by shipping in meat produced to lower welfare and environmental standards, a senior government climate adviser has said.Boris Johnson’s government claimed the agreement-in-principle struck earlier this week would boost trade by ending tariffs and cut red tape for British businesses.But Lord Deben – chair of the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) which advises the government – said the deal put both British farmers and consumers at risk.“The New Zealand trade deal is a disgrace,” the former Tory agriculture minister told a farming conference event.Lord Debden...
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

New Zealand trade deal 'another nail in the coffin' of UK mussels industry

The New Zealand trade deal is another “nail in the coffin” of British mussels farmers, who have warned they face being forced out of business by a combination of cheap imports and Brexit. Boris Johnson’s decision to slash tariffs on New Zealand mussels from up to 20 percent to zero...
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit news: Asia taking UK ‘to the cleaners’ on trade deals, says Labour after New Zealand agreement

Shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry has accused the government of failing to secure trade deals “that deliver for Britain”, telling the Commons ministers are allowing the Asia-Pacific region to “take the UK to the cleaners”.In a question to trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Ms Thornberry said the newly announced UK-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) “failed on every count” to deliver benefits at home compared with those secured abroad. “There is a real problem that this is now the third Asia-Pacific agreement in a row - Japan, Australia and now New Zealand - where more than 80 per cent of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Furious farmers slam Boris Johnson's new trade deal with New Zealand as they warn it will have 'huge downsides' for UK agriculture and could put British farms out of business

British farmers have slammed Boris Johnson's new trade deal with New Zealand as they warned cheap meat imports could force UK farms to close. Mr Johnson and his counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the pact last night, with the Government insisting the agreement will cut red tape for businesses and end tariffs on exports.
AGRICULTURE
Taylor Daily Press

UK signs free trade agreement with New Zealand | Abroad

After Australia and Japan, the United Kingdom signed a free trade agreement with New Zealand. London wants to strengthen its trade relations in the Indo-Pacific region and try to join the Trans-Pacific Free Trade Agreement. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern made the deal...
ECONOMY
CNN

New Zealand and the United Kingdom reach free trade deal

London (CNN Business) — The United Kingdom and New Zealand have struck a free trade agreement that will reduce tariffs on bulldozers, wine, buses and clothing. The draft deal, which follows 16 months of negotiations, is the latest to be brokered by the United Kingdom after its departure from the European Union.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Britain, New Zealand Agree Trade Deal, Including Haka Clause

Britain and New Zealand have unveiled a comprehensive free trade deal, including a commitment aimed at preventing the revered Maori cultural tradition of the haka, famously performed by the All Blacks, from being misused. The in-principle deal was sealed in a video call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and...
AUSTRALIA
New Zealand
Japan
U.K.
Vietnam
Australia
China
FXStreet.com

PM Ardern: New Zealand secures “historic” free trade deal with Britain

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, the South Island Pacific nation has clinched a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom. Key details (via Xinhua News Agency) “The FTA will see a boost of almost 1 billion NZ dollars (720 million US dollars) to New...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Investment topping more than £20 billion announced ahead of Budget

There may not be many surprises left when Rishi Sunak delivers his second Budget in a year on Wednesday, after a number of announcements totalling more than £20 billion were made over the weekend.The Chancellor will head to the Commons with a focus on levelling up transport links outside London research and development in health, and a “skills revolution”.It will be the second time this year he has stood in front of MPs and updated them on the state of the nation’s finances after the 2020 Budget was delayed until March due to the coronavirus.And although some 11 areas...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Taiwanese delegation in Prague to boost ties; China protests

Taiwanese government ministers were visiting the Czech capital on Monday accompanied by dozens of business and research representatives to boost trade and investment, a move that has angered China Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin is leading a delegation of 66 officials representing business and research groups and organizations, including biotechnology, green energy, information technology, machinery and tourism. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will visit later in the week.China has protested, threatening unspecified retaliatory steps. Taiwan relies on such exchanges to counter China’s efforts to isolate the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory, to be annexed...
POLITICS
AFP

Australia lifts international travel ban for citizens

Australia will lift a ban on citizens travelling overseas without permission, the government announced Wednesday, with the country's border set to open to skilled workers and international students by year's end. "Before the end of the year, we anticipate welcoming fully vaccinated skilled workers and international students," she said.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Some world leaders may not be coming to Cop26 – but it’s not all doom and gloom

November in Glasgow was never going to be fun. But even the most callous pessimists didn’t predict the scale of gloom descending on the Scottish city as 20,000 government and business leaders arrive for the United Nation’s global climate summit next week.Growing energy crises in Europe, China and India ahead of winter; leaders from major polluters such as China, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico boycotting; scientists warning of environmental devastation without urgent action; and President Biden’s signature climate legislation in tatters. Covid. All set the stage for what could be a major disappointment in a year that was supposed to mark...
ENVIRONMENT

