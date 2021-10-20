And a happy birthday to you

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WISHES go out to Dakota Elmer Atwood Progl, who will turn 11 years old Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Dakota is the son of Jessica and Ryan Progl of Huntingdon. His grandparents are Mark and Pam Brush and Kimberly Brush, all of Huntingdon, and Linda and Rick Progl of Hartslog Valley. Dakota is the great-grandson of the late Atwood and Doris Brush, who lived in Cocoa Beach, Florida, Daryl Leonard of Mapleton and the late Phyllis Leonard, and the late Elmer and Genevieve Parks, who resided in Hartslog Valley. Dakota likes shooting his bow and arrow and hunting and fishing with his dad. He is in Emma Mather’s 5th grade class at Southside Elementary School. Happy 11th birthday, Dakota!

