Julie Marcello

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Operating Officer, Lockton Mountain West at Lockton Companies, LLC. Lockton has named Julie Marcello chief operating...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Austin's Elsewhere Partners backs tech firm as it shifts global HQ to Texas

A tech company in Israel is moving its home base to North Texas. BackBox, which assists with network management and other services, also announced it raised $32 million in funding — a round led by an Austin VC firm. Click through to get the details, and an in-depth list of investment firms in the Austin area.
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Julie Colella, DO

Central Ohio Primary Care physician Julie Colella, DO, is recognized as a “Best Physician” for providing exemplary care for senior patients. Dr. Colella was recognized out of a network of 1,000 independent primary care physicians nationwide for going “above and beyond” to keep patients out of the ER, seeing patients frequently and spending time with those who are chronically ill. agilon health, a company committed to helping physicians focus on patients’ health was the sponsor of the contest.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Wells Fargo's regional commercial banking leader promoted to national role

Kristin Lesher, executive vice president and head of the east region for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking since 2018, has been named the lead of middle market banking at the entire San Francisco financial services giant. Lesher moves into the new role immediately, reporting directly to Wells Fargo Commercial Banking CEO...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Hiring, promotion add to BJ's wholesale clubs' executive suite

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has named Rachael Vegas executive vice president, chief merchandising officer, effective October 25. Vegas joins the membership warehouse club company from grocery retailer H-E-B, where she led the company’s ecommerce business, in-store financial services and payments division and retail media initiative as senior vice president of ecommerce merchandising.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Denver

Home Belonging To Former Broncos Head Coach Mike Shanahan Sells For More Than $15M

CHERRY HLLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Newly anointed Denver Broncos Ring of Famer Mike Shanahan and his wife Peggy have sold their Denver area home. The mansion in Cherry Hills Village sold for more than $15 million. (credit: denverrealestate.com) It’s a 30,000 square foot home with six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a wine grotto, bowling alley, poker room and a racquetball court. (credit: denverrealestate.com) The property also comes with a two bedroom guesthouse and a 65 foot pool. When the Shanahans listed back in 2016 the asking price was $22 million. Copter4 flew over the mansion on Oct. 25, 2021 (credit: CBS) Shanahan bought the four acres of land the house sits on in 2008 for $4 million.
DENVER, CO
bizjournals

F.N.B.'s bank buy in Baltimore approved by regulators

F.N.B. Corp. has cleared the main hurdles to its pending acquisition in Maryland. On Tuesday, F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) said it has received all regulatory clearances for its proposed merger with Baltimore-based Howard Bancorp Inc. Pittsburgh-based F.N.B. announced the $418 million all-stock transaction on July 13, marking its first bank buy in...
BALTIMORE, MD
bizjournals

Five Things for Tuesday, including a requiem for bar beers and PDX pumpkins

Good morning. Here are Five Things to get Tuesday started. Lake Oswego manufacturer Greenbrier Cos. will have something it has never had before: a CEO who is not Bill Furman. The railcar and barge maker announced that longtime executive and current company President Lorie Tekorius will take over the CEO role from retiring Furman next spring.
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

Aimee Therrian: HR Awards — Well-equipped for the role

Her Waukesha company has seen many successes in a short period of time with Aimee Therrian in place. The Milwaukee Business Journal, in partnership with Veterans Chamber of Commerce, will be honoring Veterans in Business Award winners. In-person registration deadline is 11/2!. 40 Under 40 - 2022. Nominations for our...
MILWAUKEE, WI
bizjournals

Tishman Speyer submits plan for 4-building office project in Settle area

Tishman Speyer will phase a large, four-building office project in Bellevue, Washington, according to documents the New York City-headquartered company submitted to the city earlier this month. The nearly 1 million-square-foot project, 112th & Main, is planned for the full-block property where the Sheraton Bellevue Hotel operated before permanently closing....
BELLEVUE, WA
bizjournals

Federal Realty CEO: A nice office isn't enough anymore. Developers must 'create the place.'

Don Wood is still putting his money on office buildings — but only ones in the right place. Wood, CEO of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), sees the edict for office development simply: If you want to get the best employees in the door — for recruitment and office attendance alike — your office space and its surroundings must deliver the comforts of home.
RETAIL
bizjournals

SFBT Tuesday Digest: Sequoia shakes up VC world; Tesla hits a trillion

Meanwhile, a San Francisco fund started by Jay-Z has raised $325 million for its second fund. Insights and Inspiration from Bay Area Entrepreneurs and Founders. The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal are accepting nominations for our 2022 Best Places to Work Awards!. © 2021 American City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportico

DraftKings Drops $22.6 Billion Pursuit of Entain

DraftKings is dropping its $22.6 billion pursuit of Entain. Following further analysis and discussions with the Entain board, DraftKings said in a statement that it was no longer considering a formal offer for the European operator. DraftKings had previously discussed a takeover offer worth more than $22 billion in cash and stock. Entain owns a lot of Europe-centric sports betting and iGaming brands, such as Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin, and a deal would have immediately given DraftKings a global footprint. Entain also owns all of its own back-end tech, a rarity in the gaming world. “Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product...
GAMBLING

