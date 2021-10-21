Julie Marcello

CHERRY HLLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Newly anointed Denver Broncos Ring of Famer Mike Shanahan and his wife Peggy have sold their Denver area home. The mansion in Cherry Hills Village sold for more than $15 million. (credit: denverrealestate.com) It’s a 30,000 square foot home with six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a wine grotto, bowling alley, poker room and a racquetball court. (credit: denverrealestate.com) The property also comes with a two bedroom guesthouse and a 65 foot pool. When the Shanahans listed back in 2016 the asking price was $22 million. Copter4 flew over the mansion on Oct. 25, 2021 (credit: CBS) Shanahan bought the four acres of land the house sits on in 2008 for $4 million.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO