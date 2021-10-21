Julie Marcello

DraftKings is dropping its $22.6 billion pursuit of Entain.
Following further analysis and discussions with the Entain board, DraftKings said in a statement that it was no longer considering a formal offer for the European operator. DraftKings had previously discussed a takeover offer worth more than $22 billion in cash and stock.
Entain owns a lot of Europe-centric sports betting and iGaming brands, such as Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin, and a deal would have immediately given DraftKings a global footprint. Entain also owns all of its own back-end tech, a rarity in the gaming world.
“Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product...
