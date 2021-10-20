CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry wants another Black female to win a gold statue for best actress, ‘I feel it’s coming’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo decades after her historic Oscars win, Halle Berry is rooting for...

Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
Popculture

'Bruised': First Trailer Released for Halle Berry's MMA Movie

The first trailer for Halle Berry's new movie has been released. On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the first look at Bruised, an MMA movie that stars Berry, who is also making her directorial debut. The film was originally released at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Bruised will be released in select theatres on Nov. 17 and will then stream on Netflix on Nov. 24.
BET

Black Love! Halle Berry Shares Details About Relationship With Van Hunt

Halle Berry has been boo’d up for almost a year with boyfriend Van Hunt, and now the actress is sharing details about their relationship. The Bruised star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 19) and took a few moments to gush about her man: “My love, love, love — my sweetheart. I've never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am.”
In Style

Halle Berry Reportedly Once Told Bryan Singer to "Kiss My Black Ass"

Before she was a director — but after she made history with her Oscar win — Halle Berry stood up to now-disgraced director Bryan Singer on the set of X2: X-Men United, the second time she played Storm. In his new book, Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life, co-star Alan Cumming, who played Nightcrawler, described a situation where Singer was berating the film's actors. But Berry didn't take it lightly, telling him that he could "kiss my Black ass."
Atlanta Daily World

Actress Halle Berry Returns to American Black Film Festival as Ambassador for its 25th Anniversary

American Black Film Festival as Ambassador for its 25th Anniversary. Los Angeles – October 25, 2021 – ABFF Ventures, LLC today announced Oscar-winning actress and director Halle Berry as ambassador for the 2021 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). Along with her ambassador functions, Berry will headline ABFF’s popular talk series, an intimate one-on-one conversation that will spotlight her distinguished 30-year career. This year’s festival will be a worldwide virtual experience hosted on the festival’s custom-built platform ABFF PLAY November 3–28.
hot969boston.com

WATCH: Halle Berry’s New Trailer For Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry is making her directorial debut in her new film Bruised, to be released Thursday. The Oscar-winning actress not only will be starring as the lead but is also using her talents in her first-ever directing role for a feature film. Berry will be playing as a mixed martial...
wmleader.com

See Halle Berry and More at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Event

Halle Berry, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae were just three of the celebs who brought major star power to the 2021 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Halle attended the event with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. The Oscar-winning actress wore a long-sleeve pink-and-black paisley-printed gown. The star...
purewow.com

Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut Is Coming to Netflix & It Looks Really Great

If you loved Rocky, then you need to watch Halle Berry’s directorial debut. Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming movie, titled Bruised, which follows a dedicated MMA fighter who’s forced to confront her past. Although the flick originally premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, it hasn’t yet been released theatrically. (FYI: It will hit Netflix and debut in select theaters on November 24.)
PopSugar

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Have Reunited, and We're About to Feel So Good in the Re:Spin Edit

After Sweaty Betty and Halle Berry's previous "the re:spin edit" sold out in a matter of hours, I'm so glad to see Berry's line, re:spin and athleisure experts, Sweaty Betty join forces once again. Clicking through this fall-focused 39-piece collection, I needed to start doing the math in my head to see how many of these pieces I could grab before they sold out.
Black Enterprise

Halle Berry’s Business Partner, Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, Launches The Founders Studio For Black Beauty And Wellness Entrepreneurs

Kendra Bracken-Ferguson’s BrainTrust company has launched the Founders Studio, which promises to improve long-term business viability and revenue growth for Black entrepreneurs. The Founders Studio will give Black beauty and wellness entrepreneurs free access to a bevy of financial and business resources from major companies including JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce AfterPay...
domino

Halle Berry’s Favorite Housewarming Gifts Are Great for Treating Yourself, Too

Moving to a new place is always a source of stress and sleepless nights. So when the person relocating is your friend, it is your mission (if not duty) to treat them to a thoughtful and fun housewarming gift afterward. Rather than scrolling endlessly through a big-box store’s pages, let Halle Berry help. This summer the actress launched Re-Spin Marketplace, a digital curation of home essentials meant to nourish your mind, body, and spirit, ranging from nourishing body oils to a next-level milk frother. Lucky for us, she narrowed down her selection even further to tried-and-tested housewarming presents. We won’t blame you if you decide to keep one for yourself.
