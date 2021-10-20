CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parkland shooting victim reacts to Cruz guilty plea

Winchester News Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 Parkland High School shooting. Anthony Borges,...

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Law & Crime

Nikolas Cruz Reportedly Seeks to Resurrect Plea Talks, But Jurors Will Likely Still Decide His Punishment in Parkland Shooting

The alleged perpetrator of the Parkland school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High reportedly wants to try to plead guilty on Friday. Nikolas Cruz, 23, has long telegraphed through his defense attorneys that he wished to plead guilty. The defendant is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Winchester News Gazette

Boise police: Suspected mall shooter has died

The suspect in an Idaho mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. (Oct. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/efa33157b2694c53b90ad159a566395f.
BOISE, ID
Winchester News Gazette

Former cop gets nearly 5 years in woman's killing

A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison. (Oct. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Guilty Plea#Murder#School Shooting#Parkland High School#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Winchester News Gazette

DA: 'No one' ruled out in movie shooting probe

Investigators say there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on a movie set where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded another person. (Oct. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6056d24cdfcf46578b07ea381f51040a.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Men Charged In Shooting That Wounded 52-Year-Old Woman

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men face attempted murder charges in connection with an East Baltimore shooting that sent a woman to the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. Tony Foster Jr., 25, and Jamel Phillips, 23, are being held on felony charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Aug. 28 near Bank and South Clinton streets, police said. Officers called to the scene that morning found a 52-year-old woman shot in the temple and forearm. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim told police she was shot after a man came up to her and demanded her purse. Afterward, she said, he hopped into a getaway vehicle waiting nearby. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives zeroed in on Foster and Phillips as potential suspects the case. Phillips was arrested Sept. 15 and Foster was taken into custody Oct. 20, police said. The pair will remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
AFP

Will Baldwin shooting lead to criminal charges or lawsuits?

As the chain of events that led to actor Alec Baldwin fatally shooting a cinematographer becomes clearer, the question remains: who, if anyone, will be held responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins? "When you're an A-list actor generally, and you get a producer's credit, it doesn't mean you have enhanced responsibilities of a line producer... it's really just for economic reasons."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Attorney For Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Resource Officer Scott Peterson Released Parts Of Deposition With Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Scot Peterson released parts of a deposition he did with former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. Peterson was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the mass shooting in 2018. He faces multiple counts of child negligence for failing to enter the school building and confront the shooter. Attorney Mark Eiglarsh released just under six minutes of what he said was a four hour deposition with Israel. In the edited video, he asked the former sheriff questions about whether he believes Peterson should be held accountable. “Do you believe he...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: Prosecutor says she was ‘shocked’ and ‘completely astonished’ at Rust death

The Santa Fe County district attorney says she was “shocked” and “completely astonished” when she heard of the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie.Mary Carmack-Altwies will ultimately decide if any criminal charges will be brought against anyone following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was shot during filming when Baldwin fired what he thought was an unloaded prop gun. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was wounded.The prosecutor told CNN in a new interview that before the incident last week she had thought movie sets were “safer and more protected.”“The entire situation has shocked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

NYPD cop admits filing report after Eric Garner chokehold death claiming his sale of loose cigarettes was a felony was ‘total mistake’

One of the officers who wrestled Eric Garner to the ground during his fatal 2014 arrest testified Tuesday to falsely charging the Staten Island dad with a felony after riding with his lifeless body in an ambulance. NYPD officer Justin D’Amico also claimed he never heard Garner utter his infamous pleas: “I can’t breathe.” The testimony came on the second day of a judicial inquiry into the ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Washington Post

A woman with 20 stab wounds died of suicide, an autopsy found. Her parents are unconvinced: ‘It makes no sense.’

Ellen Greenberg died in the kitchen of her Philadelphia apartment on the afternoon of a snowstorm in January 2011. Schools had let out early on account of the weather, and the 27-year-old first-grade teacher had headed home to the two-bedroom unit she shared with her fiance, Sam Goldberg. Hours later, after he returned from the gym, he found Greenberg dead. A knife had been plunged into her chest, one of 20 stab wounds discovered on her head, neck and torso.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

